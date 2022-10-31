YAMAHA 2022 "XSR155" in 60th Anniversary Paint!

On January 13, 2022, YAMAHA unveiled the 2022 model year of the Yamaha XSR 155, the smallest displacement model in its new classic XSR series, in Indonesia. The World GP 60th Anniversary, which was only launched on the YZF-R (YZF-R15/R3/R7/R1), is also featured on the XSR155!

New classics and race commemorations!<br />

The XSR155, designed by Yamaha Thailand and to be officially unveiled in August 2019, is a neo-classic model based on the MT-15, a sports street bike, with Heritage Sports as its main style, and is the third model in the series after the XSR900 and XSR700.

The XSR155 is powered by the same 155cc water-cooled four-stroke SOHC 4-valve single-cylinder engine with VVA variable valve structure as the MT-15/YZF-R15, with a maximum power of 19.3ps/10,000rpm. It is a bike with a classic and stylish appearance and a passionate interior.

This time, Yamaha has released the 2022 XSR155 in Indonesia. In addition to the two color schemes of the current model, a matte dark blue with a more gentlemanly texture has been added, and the red speed chain on the side cover of the original red/white painted model and the Yamaha emblem on the fuel tank with a red background is used to commemorate Yamaha's participation in the motorcycle championship WGP to date. It is the 60th anniversary of YAMAHA's participation in the World GP for over 60 years.

For reference, the XSR155 is available in Indonesia at a suggested price of Rp 36,950,000 for the standard version and Rp 37,550,000 for the 60th-anniversary version (equivalent to about 71,000/72,000 NTD respectively).