Yamaha launches its first hybrid "Choco" in Thailand!

AutoFun–“With the news of Honda’s upcoming launch of the world’s first hybrid scooter, the PCX HYBRID, Yamaha, one of Japan’s leading manufacturers, has launched the Yamaha Grand Filano Hybrid, a hybrid scooter in the 125cc class, in Thailand! Yamaha has taken Honda, which was planning to launch the PCX HYBRID in Japan on 14 September, by surprise! The title of “World’s First Hybrid Motorcycle” has changed hands!

The world’s first hybrid motorbike

Yamaha’s small scooters are world-renowned. This time, the world’s first hybrid motorbike in Thailand is also the classic small scooter model. I’m sure many riders will be as keen-eyed as I am and will see at first glance that this bike looks very similar to the ‘QiaoGai I’, the fuel-powered scooter that is so popular in China, except that the Yamaha Grand Filano Hybrid has more rear-view mirrors and headlights. The rear view mirrors and headlights are more rounded and retro.

The Grand Filano Hybrid is powered by the same Yamaha Blue Core engine as the Choco I, with a Smart Electric Generator (SMG) as an electric motor assist. The Grand Filano Hybrid’s hybrid system is said to be essentially similar to that of the PCX Hybrid, in that the SMG is also a motor with a starter and electric drive, together with a battery and control element, and is driven by the SMG at the start of the vehicle, providing about three seconds of acceleration and using the power generated during the ride to convert to electricity. Automatic re-charging provides additional power while saving fuel for energy efficiency and environmental protection.

Surprisingly, Yamaha has also injected many new elements into the Grand Filano Hybrid, with LED lights throughout the bike, a 12V charging port and full colour TFT LCD digital instruments showing a digital clock, fuel level, fuel consumption, mileage and a charge/assist indicator to monitor the hybrid system. The speedometer mimics the traditional pointer display style, the start-stop system automatically switches off the engine (idle off) when stopped at traffic lights or in traffic jams and the ABS version has a Smart Key keyless system.

The braking system is equipped with single-sided single-piston floating calipers at the front and conventional drum brakes at the rear, while the ABS version is equipped with a single-circuit ABS system and the suspension is a conventional telescopic fork with a single-shot rear shock absorber.

The Grand Filano Hybrid’s fuel tank capacity is only 4.4L, which is slightly smaller than the 5.1L of the Choco I. However, Yamaha claims that the Grand Filano Hybrid’s hybrid system can increase power and fuel consumption to 60km or more per litre, so the 4.4L capacity seems to be no problem at all on the hybrid. The 4.4L capacity does not seem to be a problem at all on the hybrid.

The 2018 Yamaha Grand Filano Hybrid is available in two versions and in various colours:

Standard: black and red/black and yellow/grey and green/grey and white/grey, five colours in total;

ABS version: silver/blue available.

In terms of price, the 2018 Yamaha Grand Filano Hybrid is priced in Thailand at

Standard version: 55,000 baht (approximately $11,302)

ABS version: 62,000 baht (approximately $12,740)

There are plenty of domestic fuel pedals that are comparable in price to the Yamaha Grand Filano Hybrid, but as a somewhat hybrid model with more impressive features than domestic pedals in the same price range, it’s really a coveted scooter. In the past, when faced with a lot of coveted bikes, I might have mostly advised people to just take a look, but when faced with this Yamaha model, I think I can look forward to it. China is one of the world’s leading countries in terms of electric bikes, so the market potential is not to be underestimated, and the country has a favourable policy for new energy models.

In addition, Honda, an old rival, has launched the hybrid PCX HYBRID, while its battery sharing system is also quietly laid out in Indonesia. I wonder if Yamaha’s battery sharing system is also in the pipeline?