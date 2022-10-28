Velodyne Lidar Signs Multi-Year Agreement with Yamaba Engines

jasonwilliam October 24, 2022

SAN JOSE, California–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Velodyne Lidar, Inc. (Nasdaq: VLDR, VLDRW) today announced the signing of a multi-year agreement to provide laser radar sensors to Yamaha Motor for use in Yamaha Motor’s joint venture with Tier IV, Inc.’s eve autonomy. Velodyne has begun shipping sensors to Yamaha Motor to support the launch of eve auto in October 2022. eve autonomy’s autonomous cargo transport service, eve auto, will improve the efficiency and safety of factory logistics.

Yamaha Motors is using Velodyne’s Puck laser radar sensor to provide positioning and navigation capabilities for its eve auto-integrated autonomous transport service. Velodyne’s laser radar sensor enables small electric vehicles to navigate autonomously within factory facilities.

The eve auto is a complete solution that requires only quick set-up and no build-out work. eve auto is suitable for both indoor and outdoor applications, enabling customers to transport goods autonomously. With a towing capacity of 1500 kg, it can traverse slopes of up to 7 degrees and gaps of up to 3 cm. eve auto provides operational support for fleet management and map services, and its subscription mode gives customers access to maintenance services and the latest software. eve auto’s autonomous capabilities are enabled by Velodyne’s laser radar technology, which can be connected to existing infrastructure and external systems via a web application programming interface (API). The eve auto’s autonomous capabilities are enabled by Velodyne’s laser radar technology, which can be connected to existing infrastructure and external systems via a web application programming interface (API).

Velodyne’s versatile, high-performance sensors help eve auto provide our customers with a robust automation solution,” said Takahiro Watanabe, General Manager of the New Business Development Division of Yamaba Engines. complex indoor and outdoor factory environments.”

The eve auto from Yamaba Engines is transforming factory logistics by providing a completely autonomous transportation solution. eve auto is equipped with Velodyne’s Puck laser radar sensor, an easy-to-use service that dramatically lowers the barrier to adoption and helps companies improve efficiency through autonomous transportation solutions,” said Laura Wrisley, senior vice president of global sales for Velodyne Lidar. It helps companies increase efficiency and improve factory safety through autonomous transport solutions.”

Velodyne Lidar (Nasdaq: VLDR, VLDRW) is pioneering a new era in autonomous driving technology with the invention of the real-time surround-view laser radar sensor. Velodyne’s revolutionary sensor and software solutions provide flexibility, quality, and performance to meet the needs of a wide range of industries, including robotics, industry, smart infrastructure, self-driving vehicles, and advanced driver assistance systems (ADAS). Through continuous innovation, Velodyne is committed to transforming lives and communities by enabling safe transportation for all.