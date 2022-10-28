[Test Drive Report] KAWASAKI "W175 SE" in retro style

AutoFun--Although KAWASAKI's ESTRELLA disappeared from Japan's domestic sales list in 2017, it continues to be sold in Indonesia under a new name, W250.

Now, its smaller brother, the W175, is available in Japan through the motorcycle shop SOX. Although it is a carbureted bike that is nowhere to be seen in Japanese bikes, it is a classic bike with excellent basic performance.

[○] Smooth-running engine and good handling

KAWASAKI's ESTRELLA disappeared from the Japanese domestic sales list in 2017, but the bike continued to be sold in Indonesia under the name W250. At that time, it was joined by its younger sibling, the W175.

The "Kawasaki W175" was based on the Barako II sold in the Philippines, and the exterior parts were completely replaced with a new classical shape similar to the W800 and ESTRELLA, which was not only very cute but also increased people's affection for it.

Classical appearance to match the "W" name

The W175 is based on the "Barako II", which was mainly used as a side car in the Philippines, and is equipped with a classical style such as a teardrop fuel tank and a rounded side cover, while the SE version on this test ride has a high-end version with the same color lamp housing, black wheels, an exclusive seat cushion, and a fuel tank side protector.

Although the 775mm saddle height is a little higher than the ESTRELLA's 735mm, the footing is quite good and the riding position is very relaxed (the rider in the photo is 175cm tall and weighs 62kg). First of all, let's look at the engine from the first. 177 air-cooled SOHC 2-valve single-cylinder engine maximum horsepower nominal 13ps, the average power per horsepower and ESTRELLA basically the same.

It is worth noting that the fuel supply system is not the use of the now common electronically controlled fuel injection device, but the use of conventional carburetors, so the need to pull down the damper lever when starting, and then put back after the engine becomes hot. It's a little fiddly, but for experienced riders familiar with carbureted bikes, they'll miss this way of doing things.

The single-cylinder engine is a bit larger than the 125cc, and the engine is fixed to the frame without any shock absorbing structure, so the engine vibrations are transmitted to the rider, but the engine works surprisingly smoothly. It was only after the author went to the parts list to confirm that it was because there was a single balance shaft in front of the crankshaft.

Since there is no tachometer, I couldn't check how much it was running, but the acceleration from low rpm is definitely the same as or even better than the 125cc model with water-cooled engine, and despite the carburetor, it doesn't feel like the throttle is not responding smoothly.

The handling is also very good. The bike is 35kg lighter than the ESTRELLA, so it feels comparable to the 125cc bike in terms of leaning and leaning back, and it rides very lightly and quickly.

I don't know if it's because the bike is still new, but the front and rear shocks feel a little stiff, and because it's light, it feels easy to get blown away by side winds when riding on the highway, but it's not a drawback yet.

The brakes are disc brakes on the front wheel and drum brakes on the rear wheel, which provides sufficient braking power for the size of the bike. And that's exactly what this lightweight, nominal 126kg bike delivers.

Based on the 177cc air-cooled SOHC 2-valve single-cylinder engine of the Barako II, the gearbox has been changed from 4 to 5 gears and the foot-activated device has been omitted. The crankshaft is designed with a single balance shaft in front, and the clutch is a wet multi-piece type with normal steel cable operation. The exhaust tail section is Cabton style, the rear shock absorber is adjustable in 5 stages, the rear brakes are drum brakes with 17" wire spoke frames on both front and rear wheels, the front brake calipers are unidirectional dual piston calipers, and there is no ABS system.