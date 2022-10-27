[Original] Husqvarna TE 250i FE 250 launched from Rs. 87,980

On 16 May 2022, the Husqvarna two-stroke TE 250i and four-stroke FE 250 were officially launched, priced at $87,980 and $88,980 respectively. As a brand that has been in the off-road business since the 1950s and 1960s, Husqvarna has dominated the off-road racing scene for a long time, and for a long time it was synonymous with off-road vehicles. "The Husqvarna When the Husqvarna brand arrived in China in 2021, we were the first to welcome the 401 series of street bikes, followed by a glimpse of the TE 250i and FE 250 at the Beijing Motor Show.

The TE and FE series represent Husqvarna's two off-road product ranges, the two-stroke and the four-stroke, respectively. The Husqvarna TE and FE series have always been a popular choice for off-road enthusiasts, and have been designed and developed with the aim and standard of building factory racing bikes. As a result, they are of a very high standard in terms of riding experience, power output and equipment. Whether it is for fun in the mountains or for professional competition, the TE and FE models have it all.

The 250 displacement range, the first to be introduced in China, is unified in terms of specification, apart from the differences in engine displacement and power output compared to the larger displacement models in the same range, making both models the first choice not only for many riders venturing into the woods, but also for those high-end players and professional riders.

The TE 250i is the best combination of power and weight, so this engine is a long-time favourite of off-road riders. the TE 250i has a revolutionary fuel injection system and it is also a low-maintenance engine. In addition, the TE 250i engine has an advanced construction with a precisely positioned gearset for more weight concentration, a balance shaft to reduce vibration and a double valve-controlled power valve for smoother power delivery.

The FE 250 engine is powerful, lightweight and compact. The arrangement of all the main components, the associated shaft systems and the careful design to keep the masses concentrated all contribute to its renowned outstanding performance and handling characteristics. Through innovative manufacturing processes and design, the engine weighs just 27.6kg and delivers a smooth torque output, making the FE 250 accessible to professionals and amateurs alike.

An innovative 3D design was used to tailor the good geometry and performance of the exhaust header section for the TE 250i model. Ground clearance is improved while the corrugated exhaust header section resists impact from external objects. The muffler also features aluminium mounting brackets and an advanced internal structure for excellent noise reduction and lightweighting.