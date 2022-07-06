DFSK Glory 580 will come to our country, priced below RM100,000

DFSK Glory 580 will enter our country's 7-passenger car market! DFSK Glory 580 is their first passenger car, which is an SUV belonging to C-Segment, but with seven seats, the point is that the price is less than RM100,000!<br />

In fact, in these years some Chinese brands have been actively expanding the Southeast Asian market, such as Wuling and Dongfeng Xiaokang and so on have set up factories in Indonesia, where today's protagonist Dongfeng Xiaokang scenery 580 (DFSK Glory 580) is an SUV in Indonesia sales results are not bad, he saw the Indonesian market for seven-seater models, coupled with affordable prices and good It has become a new star in the Indonesian market in the past few years because of its affordable price and good power.

It is reported that our version of the Scenery 580 is also imported from Indonesia, the body size of this car is 4,680 X 1,845 X 1,715 mm, with a wheelbase of 2,780 mm, so it can be seen that the body size of this car is very generous, and a little bit is that it is equipped with a 1.5L DVVT turbocharged engine, the maximum horsepower is 150 PS, peak torque of 220 Nm, with about 1,500 kg. With a body weight of about 1,500 kg, this power is not strong, but I believe it is definitely enough for daily use, as for its mated transmission is CVT.

According to the spy photos obtained by our media funtasticko.net, this car is ready to be released, the original manufacturer will provide a 5-year or 150,000 km warranty, it is reported that the price of this is less than RM 100,000, this price can attract everyone?