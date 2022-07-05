2021 Audi Q5 Sportback ready to compete with X4

Audi has just introduced the coupe-like 2021 Q5 Sportback, giving the Q5 a sportier feel. Just like the BMW X4, the Q5 Sportback has a coupe-like roofline.

Up front, the Audi Q5 Sportback looks similar to the standard Q5, but as you move backward, the roofline is smoother and the rear slopes more steeply. Compared to the standard Q5, the Q5 Sportback is 0.3 inches longer and has better aerodynamics with a drag coefficient of 0.30. Also at the rear of the Q5 Sportback are OLED taillights, which are offered in three different designs.

Inside the interior is essentially the same as the standard Q5, but with a new 10.1-inch touchscreen infotainment screen. There's also ambient lighting and a 12.3-inch virtual cockpit. Cargo space is much smaller than in the standard Q5 at 18 cubic feet compared to 25.1 square feet in the standard Q5.

The powertrain under the hood is also shared with the standard Q5. The base Q5 is powered by a 2.0-liter turbocharged four-cylinder engine with mild hybrid assist that produces 261 hp and 273 lb-ft of torque. The four-cylinder is paired with a seven-speed dual-clutch transmission and all-wheel drive.

The SQ5 is powered by a 3.0-liter turbocharged V6 engine with 349 hp and 369 lb-ft of torque that can be paired with an eight-speed automatic all-wheel drive system. Audi said there are no plans to offer a plug-in hybrid version, although a standard Q5 PHEV is available.

The Audi Q5 Sportback and SQ5 Sportback will go on sale in the first quarter of 2021.