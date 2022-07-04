TOYOTA "Violent Duck GR YARIS" Domestic Pre-sale Information Leaked

After the launch of Camry and Sienna, TOYOTA's main agent, Hetai, had previously revealed that there would be a "violent duck" GR YARIS on the new car list this year. recently, information on the introduction of this violent duck was also released on the Internet, and it was rumored that it would be introduced in the third quarter in a limited number of manual models, the first batch of 30 units, with a pre-sale price within 2 million yuan.

Developed by the original performance division Gazoo Racing and Tommi Makinen Racing, the GR YARIS was unveiled at the Tokyo Tuning Show last year and built by the Yokohama Motomachi factory in Japan. The new GR YARIS is not only made of aluminum alloy on the hood, tailgate and doors, but also has more than 200 welds to reinforce the rigidity of the car, and is equipped with all kinds of GR features, including sporty suspension, dual-sided single-exit tailpipe, 18-inch forged aluminum rims and Torsen limited-slip differential.

In terms of power, the Toyota GR Yaris 2022 is powered by the G16E-GTS 1.6-liter 3-cylinder turbo engine and 6-speed manual transmission, and with the GR-Four 4-wheel drive system, it has a maximum horsepower of 272 hp/36.7 kgm and can accelerate from 0-100 km/h in 5.5 seconds, with a top speed of 230 km/h. Other exact launch information is yet to be announced by Hetai.