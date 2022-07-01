Cookies

The 2021 BMW 5 Series G30 is available for pre-order in China!

Written by Owenn0 on the 1st of July 2022 at 04:11

The 2021 BMW 5 Series G30 is not only more handsome and visually luxurious, BMW has also introduced iDrive7.0 and BMW Connect, which are full of technology! In addition, the 2021 5 Series is also equipped with the 2.0L Twin Power Turbo engine and features Xtraboost technology, with a horsepower of 292Hp and 0-100KM/H acceleration in just 5.9 seconds! The pre-order is now open in China, and the pre-order BMW 5 Series Price starts from RM340,000?

According to BMW Malaysia's official website, there are two models of the 2021 BMW 5 Series G30 for the Chinese market, namely the BMW 530e M Sport and the BMW 530i M Sport! Both are equipped with the 2.0L Twin Power Turbo engine codenamed B48 and mated to the ZF 8-speed automatic transmission and rear-wheel drive system. It is worth mentioning that the 530i M Sport has a power output of 252PS + 350Nm, while the 530e M Sport, thanks to the PHEV Xtraboost hybrid technology, increases the horsepower to 292Hp and accelerates from 0-100KM/H in 5.9 seconds!

The most obvious thing is that the headlights are equipped with a blue ambient light design and the internal LEDs have been trimmed for a better texture and a cooler look! Then there are the rear lights, which BMW has blacked out, and the LED strip is thicker, creating a noble atmosphere and showing a touch of dominance! Finally, the bumper design is a bit more sporty, compared to the design before the facelift, the 2021 LCI version looks more handsome!

The interior remains largely unchanged, with a two-tone interior color scheme, such as full LCD instruments, M Sport steering wheel, 8.8-inch iDrive entertainment console, Dokata leather power memory seats, ambient lighting, and four-zone climate control settings. It is worth mentioning that the new 2021 LCI model also has the BMW Connect Drive system, which can provide emergency call, remote service system, real-time traffic information display, etc. to enhance driving safety!

