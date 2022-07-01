Against the "Duck", the Indonesian Suzuki NEX II 115

The BW'S is the origin of the off-road style pedal "Duck", and the Sanyo and Flying Eagle are the important models that boosted the "Duck".

In Indonesia, the "Duck" has evolved into a new generation of pedals ahead of the Thai market, with the new "Duck" X-Ride 125 launched last year. The new "Duck" X-Ride 125 was launched last year. This pedal not only meets the complex road conditions of the Indonesian countryside to the fullest extent but also has the convenience of a pedal, which is popular among young riders there.

In late May, Suzuki Indonesia released the 2018 version of the NEX II 115, which shares the same name as the Taiwanese version of the Suzuki NEX II, but the two versions are very different in terms of configuration and style. The new Indonesian version of the NEX II 115 has been released. The new Indonesian version of the NEX II 115 is equipped with an air-cooled four-stroke single-cylinder, SOHC two-valve engine with a displacement of 113 cc, an electronic fuel injection system, and a dry weight (excluding fuel and oil) of 93 kg. The long-travel suspension and 14-inch diameter front and rear wheels are the hallmarks of this off-road style pedal.

The 2022' NEX II 115 is available in various versions and is officially priced in Indonesia from 13.95 million to 14.4 million Indonesian rupees (the official price in the Indonesian market often fluctuates according to the exchange rate, which is the official price in July), which translates into approximately RMB 6,400 to 6,600. The price is much lower than the Yamaha X-Ride 125's IDR 17.65 million.