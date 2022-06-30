The 2021 Toyota Yaris E is a mid-range variant of revised Yaris

The 2021 Toyota Yaris E is a mid-range variant of the slightly revised Yaris, priced at RM 80,380 (SST exempt). Although it is not the top-of-the-range model, it is definitely not as well equipped as the top-of-the-range G version, so let's share with you why we recommend this model! If you think the price is too much for you, you can also go to get a Used Toyota Yaris for meeting your needs.

<br />

Firstly, the Yaris has been given a lot of goodwill, with LED headlamps on all models, LED tail lamps on E and above, 7 airbags on all models, Toyota Safety Sense on E and above (Lane Departure Warning and Forward Collision Warning), side blind spot detection and reverse blind spot detection on E and above as standard. This makes it the best value for money Japanese B-Segment hatchback on the market today.

Recommended model: 2021 Toyota Yaris E, well equipped and reasonably priced

The difference in price between the E and G versions is RM 4,428, but in reality the difference in equipment is not much. The main differences are the parking radar (front and rear on the G version, only the rear on the E version), automatic climate control, anti-glare mirrors and a few minor details.

Recommended model: 2021 Toyota Yaris E, well equipped and reasonably priced

Although the 1.5L natural gas engine is not too powerful (109 PS/140 Nm), the overall performance is smooth and linear in acceleration, and the suspension is soft and comfortable in the city. The touch screen with Android Auto and Apple Carplay also offers great convenience when driving, allowing you to use Waze or Google Map on a larger screen to reduce the likelihood of getting lost due to misreading directions.

However, there are a few drawbacks to the car: the car is designed to be low, which makes the back seat feel more oppressive, the centre armrest is oddly positioned, which eats up some of the space in the back seat, and the reflections on the touchscreen console are more pronounced. Overall this is not a perfect car, it has some obvious flaws but it is a good choice for a single or unmarried person as a means of transport, and the E version can be obtained with most of the equipment, and for around RM 80,000 you can enjoy a good package, which is why this car is recommended.