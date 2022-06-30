Personalities: BENELLI TNT 135 in action

When it comes to small bikes, HONDA's MSX comes to mind, but if you're in the mood for something a little tougher and wilder, maybe this Italian brand's BENELLI TNT 135 is the way to go. The Taiwan distributor has officially introduced this fun bike, and it comes with a nice price tag of 108,000 RMB.

This time, Benelli's distributor has introduced three colors, red, white, and black. The headlights are the special feature of the Benelli TNT 135, just like the Decepticons in Transformers. The four lights on the top are the positioning lights on the two sides and the two lights in the middle are the near lights, so all four lights will be on when moving, which is very recognizable. The rear lights are positioned on either side of the rear shell, and with the earth-cleaning license plate holder, the TNT 135 has a very clean and favorable rear end.

The TNT 135 is available in red, white, and black. The headlights are sharply shaped. The angular fuel tank design. Directional lights on both sides of the rear. The design of the plate holder.

The exposed cradle steel frame is reminiscent of the DUCATI Monster series and is more self-explanatory than the other bikes in its class. The engine is a 134.7cc single-cylinder with twin spark plugs for better combustion efficiency and an oil-cooled radiator at the front, which effectively reduces oil temperature and keeps the engine at optimum operating temperature. The exhaust pipes are single-sided and double-sided, with a metallic nude finish for a tougher look.