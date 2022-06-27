While Malaysia's number one car manufacturer Proton is still struggling with its fate, Perodua, the second-largest car company, has become more active in the country's car market with its small and compact cars.

Perodua had produced a range of small cars based on a number of Daihatsu's small cars as platforms. The 12-year-old Kancil, the cheapest of these, was based on the third generation Daihatsu Mira and is still being sold today as the Kancil is still in high demand. The new Viva is based on the sixth generation of the latest model and has been given a significant styling update to rival the Perodua-developed Myvi.

The Viva is said to be priced from $8,300 to $13,000, with different engines and equipment at different prices. There are three different options for power configuration: a 3-cylinder 660cc engine, a 3-cylinder 850cc engine and a 1.0-liter engine. The largest of these, the 3-cylinder 1.0-liter engine, is also fitted with an electronic speed control system and an electronic fuel injection system. You can also get this car from the second-hand market for Used Perodua Viva.

At the launch, Perodua officially announced that they are aiming to reach 6,000-7,000 units per month, which is 5% of the company's total annual sales target of 161,000 units across all models.