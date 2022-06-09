Nissan begin selling certified pre-owned cars from other manufacturer

Nissan is getting ready to introduce a certified pre-owned program for cars from other manufacturers.

Non-Nissan cars will be subjected to an 84-point examination and sold with a 6-month/6,000-mile limited warranty as part of the initiative. Certified Nissan Used Cars undergo a 167-point examination and come with a 7-year/100,000-mile guarantee.

Dan Mohnke, Nissan's vice president of eCommerce in the United States, told Auto News, "We want to establish connections with customers about the Nissan brand and the Nissan experience." "For the dealer, the largest advantage is new consumers they wouldn't have seen otherwise."

Nissan isn't the first automaker to provide a certified pre-owned program for other makes and models. Ford already has a comparable program in place, and General Motors is planning to do so as well.

Ryan Hall, executive manager of HGreg Nissan Kendall in Miami, told Auto News that Nissan's program will assist dealers cope with low new car supply.

"If new-car inventories were robust, I don't think Nissan would be moving down this route," Hall said. "We're trying to keep customers coming in since our new-car supply has been slashed in half."

From the autumn, Nissan plans to make its CPO inventory available on its [email protected] e-commerce site. Consumers may use this platform to look for a car, schedule a test drive, complete the purchase paperwork, and take delivery of the vehicle all from the comfort of their own home.

Customers who buy a certified pre-owned vehicle are 30 percent more likely to return to buy a new vehicle, according to Tyler Slade, an operating partner at Tim Dahle Nissan Southtowne. Customers who purchase a Nissan are also more likely to have their car serviced at a Nissan dealership.