Early this year, the next-generation Ford Ranger Raptor is slated to arrive. Ford, the American automobile maker, just introduced a fresh new Ranger, much to the delight of many car aficionados. The original factory highlighted that this pickup truck is not only ideal for business and family trips, but it is also the Ranger with the most technologically advanced sense in history, but I feel there are certain flaws. Many fans are still anticipating the arrival of another pickup, the high-performance Ranger Raptor, which the factory has stated would be available in February 2022. A few days ago, Ford held a global live online conference for the new generation of Rager, and there was a little easter egg at the end of the live broadcast. Ford secretly put a QR code. After scanning, it will enter the official Ford Australia website, and a short video will appear directly. The Ranger Raptor is predicted to be unveiled in February 2022. At the same time, the sound of the Ranger Raptor’s engine appears in the background of the film. After listening, you will find that the sound is not from the current 2.0-liter four-cylinder diesel turbo engine. It seems to be a more powerful V6 gasoline turbo engine.

Based on Ford’s existing models, the Ranger Raptor is likely to use the Bronco’s 2.7-liter EcoBoost V6 gasoline twin-turbo engine, or the Explorer ST’s 3.0-liter EcoBoost V6 gasoline twin-turbo engine, which produces 330 horsepower, the latter has 400 horsepower, no matter which engine is used, the performance will be more powerful than the current Ranger Raptor (213 horsepower).

Despite the hidden measures taken by the Blue Oval Office, some details have been revealed in the close-up photos. Because the Ranger Raptor will be launched globally as the next-generation Ford Ranger last year, it does come with similar design elements like fender cladding and stylized taillights. The flares look as big as expected, but it’s important to point out that there are no steps on the rear bumper on the Ranger Raptor prototype.

Thailand isn’t the first country you think of when it comes to trucks, let alone custom dune-bashing vehicles. However, the TTN Hyper sport Ford Ranger Raptor is exactly that. Not only does it have the front fascia of the American F-150 Raptor, but it also has huge wheels and off-road tires.

Along with it come a lift kit and wider fenders, as well as LEDs in the front bumper and LED budging for the headlights. Even with the tailgate and taillights modified to resemble the F-150 Raptor, the truck looks stunning.

Fiberglass and polycarbonate are used for the makeover and then painted in the color of the customer’s choice with the utmost attention to detail. Optional extras include a retractable running board, a side exhaust with three pipes, and the list has plenty of wheels. Of course, even base equipment with a 2.2-liter turbo diesel or 3.2-liter Duratorq can be converted to F-150 Raptor spec.

Ford Manufacturing Thailand has been building the Ranger since 2016, while the AutoAlliance plant in Thailand dates back to 1998. The Blue Oval has a long history with the Asian country and sold its Model T in Thailand in 1913. In 1973, it became the corporate umbrella for American automakers.

Will the Ranger Raptor arrive in the US?

The Ford remains mum on powertrain details for the upcoming Ranger Raptor. However, a teaser buried deep in the Ranger’s live stream shows a V6 petrol engine with two turbos to power the hotter Ranger. Its debut is slated for February 2022, so we’re only a few weeks away now.

The standard Ranger is available in three diesel powertrain setups: single-turbo and twin-turbo versions of the 2.0-liter four-cylinder diesel, and a V6 turbodiesel at the top of the range. The Ranger Raptor can use either the Bronco’s 2.7-liter twin-turbo V6, or the Explorer ST. A’s 3.0-liter twin-turbo V6 V8-powered Ranger Raptor is also reportedly in the works.

Final conclusion

At present, the Ford Ranger Raptor 2022 has been found to be tested in the United States. Its camouflaged car not only has a large water tank guard, replaced with thick all-terrain tires, and is equipped with a double-sided single-exhaust tailpipe, which also means a new generation of Ranger. The Raptor has a good chance of being launched in the United States; as for the domestic part, it is unlikely that the Ranger Raptor will be introduced, but according to the current Focus ST, Focus ST sedan, and even the Fox ST manual layout, as long as fans continue to knock on Ford Bowl, maybe there will be a chance to see the Ranger Raptor appear in the country in the future.