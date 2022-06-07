Here's How The 2022 Subaru Impreza Compares To Its Hatchback Rivals

The 2017 Impreza hatchback features Subaru's iconic boxer engine and a more premium interior, but how does it stack up against the competition?

The practical Subaru Impreza has a hatchback form that competes with other Asian-market automobiles, but how does it fare? It sports a 152-horsepower boxer-four engine, decent gas consumption of up to 36 miles per gallon on the highway, and good interior amenities.

AWD is standard on the Impreza hatchback, which isn't standard on most of the rivals. Nonetheless, J.D. Power estimates that projected dependability is approximately average. The Impreza hatchback is priced at $22,695. The Impreza Hatchback is a smaller compact, yet even by that measure, it is undersized. But how does it compare to its hatchback rivals?

Honda Civic Hatchback

The Honda Civic Hatchback is an appealing little car with a strong history, superb refinement, and assured handling. The Civic was recently redesigned for 2022, and the interior elements as well as the technology—particularly the addition of a real knob for volume controls—have all improved.

In comparison to the Impreza, it sports a more powerful 180 horsepower inline-four engine under the hood. While it is a front-wheel drive vehicle, it is rather lively; nonetheless, overall comfort might be improved, and the starting price of $23,550 is greater than the Impreza Hatchback. Regardless, the Civic gets higher gas mileage and is anticipated to be more reliable.

Mazda 3 Hatchback

The Mazda 3 Hatchback is the most well-rounded hatchback available. It comes with three engine choices, the most powerful of which is a 2.5L turbocharged four-cylinder with 250 horsepower. Although a manual transmission is available, AWD requires the automatic. The six-speed automatic, on the other hand, is shockingly quick.

The Mazda 3 Hatchback features a nice cabin with enhanced materials on each trim level. The cargo area is large, and higher trim levels have a superior sound system and a clever infotainment system. The one disadvantage to the Impreza Hatchback is the price. Mazda 3 Hatchback Price may reach $30,000 in some versions.

Toyota Corolla Hatchback

The Toyota Corolla Hatchback is part of the 12th generation Corolla, which was recently facelifted. Each trim level comes equipped with a 168 horsepower four-cylinder inline-four engine. It isn't as powerful as other automobiles. It makes up for it, though, with high dependability ratings and the option of a six-speed manual or CVT transmission.

The Toyota Corolla hatchback comes in a variety of vivid colors and has a robust cabin with plenty of standard safety features. While it competes well with the Impreza Hatchback, some drivers may prefer the Subaru's rear seats and baggage room.

Hyundai Veloster N

The Veloster N will appeal to those who prefer a hatchback over the Impreza Hatchback. The front wheels of the Hyundai Veloster N are powered by a 2.0L four-cylinder engine that produces 275 horsepower. For a wide spectrum of buyers, Hyundai provides the Veloster N with either a manual or a dual-clutch automatic transmission.

The Impreza Hatchback is more costly than the Veloster N. It's also more expensive than many of its competitors, with a starting price of $33,595. Despite its expensive price, the Veloster N is a pleasure to drive and provides surprising luggage space.

Volkswagen Golf GTI

The Volkswagen Golf GTI is one of the greatest all-around hatchbacks on the market today. Thankfully, Volkswagen didn't kill the GTI or Golf R, and with the most current modifications, it now has a 241 horsepower four-cylinder engine that blasts the competition out of the water. The Golf GTI, like the Veloster N, is available with a manual or dual-clutch automatic transmission.

The GTI, like the Veloster, is more costly than the competition, starting at $29,545 and increasing by several thousand dollars in higher trims. The inside may be lacking in material quality for certain owners, but the entire experience is unrivaled.