Has Perodua launch a rival for the Proton X50?

They claim to, but you may disagree after you discover which car will be rebadged as a Perodua.

At the unveiling of the facelift Perodua Myvi a few months ago, Perodua management suggested that a hybrid model will be released before the end of this year, 2022. This was done because the Malaysian government had just announced large tax benefits for electric vehicles, and the assembled media were asking Perodua management if they were prepared to give a cheap electric vehicle to Malaysians in the lower middle class. Perodua Myvi Used Cars are cheaper and popular in the lower middle class.

They didn't say whether it would be a compact hatchback or a compact SUV, but there was no fully electric car ready for worldwide release in Daihatsu's (Perodua's technology and product partner) Japan's product range.

This is why Perodua management answered by stating the obvious: there is still a shortage of public battery charging infrastructure, and the moment was not yet appropriate to introduce a low-cost Perodua electric car, which would cause charging issues in small towns and along our numerous motorways.

This is a truth, which is why, at the moment, only the wealthiest Malaysians can purchase an electric vehicle from a luxury automobile brand, despite the fact that the public charging network has its restrictions.

As a result, Perodua management stated that when more public charging stations are available, a Perodua electric car would be available in their showrooms.

As a result, Perodua management indicated that a hybrid version will be available by the end of 2022, marking the start of Perodua's steady transition to electrification.<br />

The rumored hybrid Perodua has already been observed being tested on Malaysian roads, and it's a tiny Crossover that's somewhat smaller than the Proton X50 and far smaller than the Honda HR-V, which is expected to debut in 2022.

The Daihatsu Rocky hybrid, dubbed the e-SMART, is shown here. This car is based on the same platform as the contemporary Perodua ATIVA crossover. Daihatsu's e-SMART powertrain has a 1.2L 3-cylinder petrol engine that acts as a 'generator,' charging a 4.3 Ah lithium-ion battery situated behind the Ativa's back seats. The vehicle's driving power is provided by this electric motor. It has a brake horsepower of 105 and a torque of 170 Nm.

There is no transmission since the 1.2L gasoline-powered 'generator' only operates when the battery needs to be charged and rests the rest of the time. This engine runs smoothly, and the driver just needs to operate the single pedal system (Smart Pedal) to accelerate and brake.

Under ideal conditions, Daihatsu claims a fuel consumption of 3.57 litres per 100 kilometers. This car is already on the market and functioning in Japan, and test vehicles have been observed in both the city and on the highway in Malaysia. Testing is required to guarantee that the battery and motor system function properly in our humid environment.

This will be Perodua's rival for the Proton X50, but not for the Honda HR-V, as the HR-V is larger, has more features, and has a different drivetrain.