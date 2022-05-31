New Bentley Bentayga Has Been Launched

When Bentley announced that a fifth model will be released shortly, we were ecstatic at the idea of something low, elegant, and athletic. The truth, as revealed today, is almost the polar opposite: an expanded version of the Bentayga SUV, although one that makes far more commercial sense than a sports car. Its price can be followed in Bentley Car Price Malaysia.

The Bentayga has been a major success for the British luxury brand, becoming its all-time best-selling model in the six years after its debut. As a result, a longer and more luxury version is a natural brand expansion, with the business positioning it as the spiritual successor to the colossal Mulsanne sedan that was phased out a few years ago.

While there are several additional features, the 7.0-inch increase between the axles, which brings the entire length to 208.9 inches, is the most noticeable. All of this extra length is converted into more legroom for rear-seat passengers. This necessitated the installation of new rear doors, side stampings, and roof and floor panels. We've seen the final car in the U.K., and it doesn't appear to be an uncomfortably stretched limo, with the small increase only being apparent when comparing the EWB to its standard-wheelbase counterpart.

Inside, there are more noticeable modifications, including a new degree of luxury for rear-seat occupants. Bentley will also offer a new Airline Seat, which is inspired by those seen in luxury aircraft rather than economy class, in addition to two individual seats or a bench. It has 22 distinct adjustment planes, as well as a Relax mode that reclines the seat to 40 degrees while relocating the front passenger seat and deploying a footrest. It also has multi-zone climate control, which regulates the heating and cooling of different sections while monitoring the temperature and humidity of inhabitants to "keep them at ideal thermal well-being," as the firm puts it. There is also a posture adjustment system that delivers pressure to various regions to assist owners cope with tension and weariness while being transported in the rear of a beautiful Bentley.

The largest mechanical difference is that Bentley will only offer the 542-hp twin-turbo 4.0-liter V-8 engine from the basic Bentayga, rather than the more powerful W-12 from the range-topper. The official justification is that the smaller engine provides more than enough power for the EWB's expected role as a chauffeur-driven limo—the claimed 4.5-second sprint to 60 mph and 180 mph peak speed appear to be sufficient.

However, we recognize that the W-12's impending emissions-mandated retirement makes it difficult to justify including it in future models; it has already been phased out in most markets. All models will be equipped with rear-wheel steering to aid maneuverability, and Bentley claims that the turning circle is less than the regular-wheelbase car. Bentley's active anti-roll technology will be standard on the EWB.

The longer 2023 Bentayga EWB will be available later this year, and while we don't have a pricing yet, we can reasonably assume it will cost more than the ordinary vehicle. Bentley estimates that it will account for up to 45% of Bentayga sales. The tale is the same, however the ending is somewhat different.<br />

