Suzuki Swift Sport Will Be Available Soon

The Suzuki Swift 2022 Philippines has been seen once more, this time at ARAI testing.<br />

The 2022 Suzuki Swift Sport has been spotted again in India, this time on test with red number plates and a 'On Test By ARAI' sticker, which may be an interesting discovery. This might stoke the fires, as the new hot hatch could be headed to India.

We were cautious when the initial spy images of the car were posted a few days ago, even if it appeared to be a private import, which is why we wrote Maruti Suzuki sending it here for internal testing shouldn't be ignored. The hot hatch is now being tested with an ARAI sticker.

In fact, the automobile shown before and this one have the identical white paint job with violet side skirts, implying that they are the same vehicle. The hot hatch, however, appears to be wearing the test number plates in the most recent spy images. Another point to note is that the writing on the number plate does not belong to any country, and it is most likely an ARAI code word.

In addition, the car under evaluation is the allegedly European-spec 2022 model, which has received certain stylistic changes and interior alterations as compared to the regular worldwide model. It's powered by a 1.4-litre Booster Jet turbo-VVT inline 4-cylinder petrol engine that produces 138 horsepower at 5500 RPM and 230 Nm between 2500 and 3500 RPM. The automobile accelerates from 0 to 100 km/h in 8 seconds and has a stated fuel economy of 18.7 km/l in foreign markets.

The Swift Sport is one of the world's few hot hatches with a true manual transmission, ensuring optimum enjoyment behind the wheel. It has a maximum stopping speed of 210 km/hr.

The upgraded model also has a reinforced chassis and suspension on the outside to improve handling. However, if Maruti Suzuki introduces it to India, the suspension may be adjusted to suit local roads. Ground clearance may be raised, and low-profile tyres may be substituted with standard ones.

The Swift Sport features a bigger grille with hollowed out sections for a meaner appearance. The creases are more prominent than on the current Swift, giving the car a more aggressive appearance. The hot hatch is equipped with 17-inch alloy wheels. The large twin exhausts at the back continue the aggressive design language.

Maruti Suzuki's no-diesel approach is currently affecting the company's sales. More models are urgently needed by the brand to compensate for the delay caused by the shortage of diesel cars.