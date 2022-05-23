Subaru Raises Nearly All 2022 Car Prices

Subaru has raised pricing on virtually all of its models, and it wants customers to know about it. Almost every Subaru Car Price 2022 received a $500 price rise yesterday, according to an unusual notification sent to the top of the company's U.S. website, although the new MSRPs have yet to appear on the brand's website.

Almost every Subaru model for 2022 has a $500 price increase over the previous generation. Subaru claims that the modifications began with "customer orders submitted on April 26, 2022," and that the "current MSRP on site does not reflect the increase." The BRZ is the only automobile not affected by the mid-year price hikes.

Is a price increase of $500 really so unusual? Not at all. Mid-year price increases are quite usual, however, a global chip shortage and supply chain concerns have forced Ford to raise prices more frequently than others. Toyota is also expected to boost prices in May, according to reports.

A $500 price increase on a 2022 Subaru Crosstrek would result in an MSRP of $23,145 (up from $22,645), excluding destination. That's a 2.2 percent price rise, well within the average range of 1 to 3 percent seen from most large manufacturers. Fortunately, not every vehicle on the lot is at risk.

Because price hikes in the middle of the year usually only affect vehicles invoiced after a certain date, this is the case. As a consequence, a vehicle that has been on the lot for weeks may be unaffected. Nonetheless, restricted supply may cause buyers to be struck twice: once by the higher MSRP and then again by a possible dealer price markup.

If you're comparing Subaru pricing and notice that the sticker prices are different, it's possible that yesterday's adjustments are to blame.<br />

