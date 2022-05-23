Toyota Yaris Or Hyundai Accent: Which One Do You Prefer?

With the recent rise in petrol costs and the restricted availability of electric vehicles, could tiny cars and subcompacts make a comeback? Most likely not. Those looking to purchase a used automobile, on the other hand, have a wide selection of options.

Are you one of those people? The Toyota Yaris and the Hyundai Accent are two popular vehicles in Quebec that have been abandoned by their manufacturers. But, if you're searching for a fairly old model, which one should you pick? Here's all you need to know about them.

Toyota Yaris<br />

Buying Toyota Yaris Used Cars is almost always a good idea. In truth, the brand's great reputation for dependability is no surprise, and these automobiles may endure a very long period with no maintenance. As a result, don't be frightened about excessive mileage.

However, a greater value means you'll have to pay more money. With only 106 horsepower, the Yaris isn't the most thrilling car to drive, but it boasts the greatest build quality and will last for many years.

Hyundai Accent<br />

The Hyundai Accent is another worth considering. It is durable and safe, and it is often less expensive than its Japanese competitors. A 2015 or even a 2016 example may be found for $10,000 or less, which is not the case with the Yaris.

The Accent has also proven to be remarkably dependable since its makeover in 2011. It has greater power (up to 138 horsepower depending on the year) and a larger cargo area, but it consumes more gasoline.

Hatchback or Sedan?<br />

Both the Yaris and the Accent were offered in sedan and hatchback versions. The four-door Yaris was, however, a renamed Mazda2 as of 2016, and had nothing in common with its predecessor. You have been warned.

Whatever you decide, an older model that has been well-maintained and has a known history (CARFAX, SAAQ, RDPRM) is preferable than a newer one that raises too many doubts. A thorough inspection is also necessary to prevent making a poor decision. Remember that even a tiny amount of rust is your deadliest enemy.