Top Mobile Game Development Companies USA 2022-23

Today, the gaming industry is increasing at a rapid pace. The growing acceptance of the latest technologies for creating mobile games and smartphone usage are essential contributors to the unprecedented growth of game development companies . Statistics show that the mobile gaming industry is expected to generate total revenue of $20.3 billion by the end of 2022.

If you are someone having difficulty finding top mobile game companies or mobile game developers in USA, you have come to the right place. This blog report offers you an all-inclusive list of the top mobile gaming companies in USA.

Best Mobile Game Development Companies in USA

1. The NineHertz

The NineHertz is a leading mobile game developer in USA, a renowned name for itself in the game development arena. With over 450+ clients in 15 countries, the company offers the best video and mobile game development services majorly in USA, UK, Australia, and globally. The mobile game developers at the company have expertise in creating games on platforms, such as augmented reality games, virtual reality games, console games, single/multiplayer games, 2D and 3D games, android games, iOS games, card games, and more. The expertise in the latest tools and technologies has led to the company's success in various industries.

2. Nintendo

Nintendo Co., Ltd. is a Japanese multinational video game corporation based in Kyoto which has stores in USA as well. It creates mobile games, unity games, video games, and video game consoles. Nintendo is a well-known company building the extremely popular Mario Kart Tour and Super Mario Run. Both the games were in the top 50 free-to-play games. Their recent supremacy on the Nintendo Switch has been incredibly impressive, but the company is also capable of mobile gaming.

3. Roblox

Roblox is an online game development platform built by the Roblox Corporation that enables users to create and play games created by others. Roblox Corporation is an American mobile game developer based in San Mateo, California. Roblox allows users to buy, trade, and make virtual stuff that can be used to customize their virtual character, or avatar, on any platform. Roblox Corporation was ranked first among the most imminent mobile gaming firms globally as of November 2021.

4. Niantic

Niantic is an American mobile game development company based in San Francisco, USA. The company is behind 2016's most prominent cultural sensation - Pokemon Go. It has become a household name and a go-to company for mobile games due to its highly addicting augmented reality games. Pokemon Go draws millions of active users even years after its launch. Other characters, likewise, inspire large-scale gatherings and hunts, further associating the developer's name with get-outside geolocation gaming.

5. Electronic Arts

Electronic Arts is a renowned video and mobile game development agency that has headquarters in California, USA. It is known for its successful sports game line, developed by the studio's EA Sports branch, and timeless classics like The Sims and Needs for Speed. EA SPORTS has been producing the iconic FIFA series for nearly 20 years, and it is currently the world's largest sports video game franchise. The company creates and releases video games for various platforms, including PC, Xbox One, PlayStation 4, PlayStation 3, and PlayStation 3. They use the trending tools and game engines for 2D games and 3D games like Unity, Godot Engine, Solar2D, etc.

6. EA Mobile

EA Mobile Inc. is a mobile game development studio in the United States, owned by Electronic Arts. The studio's primary business is developing mobile games. EA Mobile creates games in various genres including fighting games, puzzle games, and sports games. The Sims, Need for Speed, FIFA, and a mobile version of the famous puzzle game Bejewelled are among their most well-known games.

7. Microsoft

Xbox Game Studios, a division of Microsoft, is responsible for creating and publishing mobile or video games for Microsoft Windows. They create games and other interactive entertainment on the Xbox platforms, Windows Mobile, other mobile platforms, and web-based portals. Microsoft's mobile game experts have created notable games like Fallout Shelter to keep you trundling through the wasteland.

Microsoft's upcoming acquisition with the video game publisher Activision Blizzard will take the game development agency in USA to a whole new level. In addition to worldwide eSports activities through Major League Gaming, the projected acquisition includes legendary franchises from Activision, Blizzard, and King studios like Warcraft, Diablo, Overwatch, Call of Duty, and Candy Crush.

8. Sony

Sony's game library speaks for itself. Therefore it's only natural that their gaming skill extends to mobile devices. Ratchet & Clank and Spider-Man are two of Sony's most popular mobile franchises.

Sony Interactive Entertainment is in charge of hardware and software development, production, and sales for the PlayStation video game platforms. SIE has mobile game developers and publishers, with operations in Sony's major markets: North America, Europe, and Asia. By August 2018, Sony had sold over 525 million PlayStation consoles worldwide.

9. Tencent

Tencent is the most trusted mobile game development firm in the world. Tencent America is its U.S. branch. The company has rapidly built up an enormous portfolio of international game studios since acquiring Riot Games in 2011. And as one of the world's largest tech corporations, it aims to create the metaverse — a vast, digital realm that also serves as a diverse gaming platform made of multiple IPs.

Online games account for a large amount of the company's revenue, and many of those items are aimed at the Chinese market. Peacekeeper Elite, China's version of PUBG Mobile, and Honor of Kings, China's most popular MOBA game, are among them.

10. Zynga

Zynga is one of the leading mobile gaming companies, founded in 2007 by Mark Pincus in California, US. Zynga’s mobile game developers USA have worked their best to make the games simpler, accessible, and social. Farmville, City Ville, Online Poker, Castle Ville, and Cafe World are the few games that they’ve created.

How to Choose Best Mobile Game Developers in USA?

Not every game becomes a masterpiece. To beat out the mobile game competition, it’s necessary to hire a professional mobile game developer in USA.

Below we have discussed a list of things you must look at, it will help to find or hire the right mobile game programmers in USA:

- Portfolio

The portfolio is the best signifier of quality. It will help you to check the quality of the output that the developer is capable of producing and whether the team has ever created any similar game.

- Experience

Experience signals a team’s ability to adapt. If a developer is around for years, it means they have adopted advanced technology and you cannot go wrong with a developer that has years of experience.

- Communication

While choosing a mobile game expert, check if they can communicate with you about your project and also provide updates on a routine basis.

How Much Does it Cost to Develop Mobile Games in USA?

The mobile game development cost in USA ranges from $20,000 to $3,00,000. It depends upon the option you want to integrate including design, type, story, etc.

Mobile Game Development Cost in USA for various game app types are listed below:<br />

Mini Games - $5,000 to $10,000<br />

Small Games - $20,000 to $40,000<br />

Medium Games - $60,000 to $1,20,000<br />

Large Games - $3,00,000 to $5,00,000<br />

AAA Games - $1M - $3M

Conclusion

Now that we've compiled a list of the best from an enormous pool of mobile gaming companies in USA, it's up to you to choose the one that best suits your requirements. All of these companies provide outstanding gaming services to their clients.