Here are some of the most affordable cars in the Philippines

( Autofun Philippines ) What is your budget? However, we are not using "cheap" as a pejorative term here. We refer to the price tags of these cars. Did I get it?

With that in mind, you've come to the right place if you're buying a brand-new car on a tight budget. For now, the models you'll see here don't necessarily have the lowest asking prices on the market, but that's because we felt the need to include some popular products in this list.

The most affordable entry-level sedans

If you're not really looking for size and are looking for an everyday driver for two, hatchbacks could be the right choice. Follow this route and you'll always have a few major Japanese brands on your radar.

Toyota offers the Toyota Wigo 2023 at an extremely low price of P573,000 For this money you get a beautiful exterior design, as well as a 1.0 liter 3-cylinder gasoline engine with a capacity of up to 65 horsepower and torque of 89 Nm. The transmission is a five-speed manual.

Alternatively, you can also upgrade to the Toyota Vios, at least if you're willing to pay more for the sedan's 1.3 MT base unit and its price tag of P686,000. " like the smaller Wigo. However, we will wait for the very new generation.

The Mitsubishi Mirage may have begun to age, but it's still one of the most reliable cars in the industry. This is an especially attractive option for buyers on a tight budget thanks to the accessible price of 711,000 pesos for the Mirage 1.2 MT. It is a 1.2-liter petrol engine with 77 hp and 100 Nm of torque and a 5-speed manual transmission.

Finally, we have the Honda Brio. This is the latest entry among the hatches on this list, and its base 1.2 S MT variant can be offered for just P650,000 hp and 110 Nm of torque mated to the gearbox. 5 level floor. These three hatchbacks are options worth checking out, whether you're looking for a budget trip for yourself or want to treat a loved one to their first starter car.

The most affordable Chinese cars

Overall, Chinese auto brands have stepped up their game in the Philippine market. In particular, companies like Geely have been bringing in better designed and higher quality units over the past few years. Not surprisingly, prices have increased accordingly.

However, there are several options that will easily fit anyone's budget. Two of them are the Changan Alsvin small sedan and the Chery Tiggo 2 small crossover.

Changan Alsvin 1.4 MT is equipped with a 1.4 liter petrol engine capable of developing a capacity of up to 99 hp and 135 Nm of torque combined with a 5-speed manual transmission. While the exterior design isn't what we'd call inspiring, that's not what we're complaining about given the car's incredibly affordable 579,000 pesos price tag.

If you need a little more size, you might find a Chery Tiggo 2 1.5 MT a bit more appealing. This small crossover comes with a naturally aspirated 1.5-liter petrol engine that produces 106 hp and 135 Nm of torque, with gear shifting handled by a 5-speed manual transmission. The price is set at 705,000 P.

The most affordable minivans for consumption

Families looking for a brand new car will also be pleased to know that some traditional Japanese brands are still within reach. Two options worth considering under P900,000 are Suzuki Ertiga and Toyota Avanza. The old 1.5 GA MT variant, which comes with a 1.5 liter petrol engine producing 103 hp and 138 Nm of torque, using a 5-speed manual transmission, is priced at P853,000.

The Avanza is the newer of the two (in fact, it just debuted in early 2022) and its 1.3 J MT variant uses a 1.3-litre petrol engine capable of making up to 97 lb-ft of power. hp and 122 Nm combined with a 5-speed gearbox. manual gearbox.

Tell us which affordable cars in the Philippines offer the best value? We'd love to hear your answers, so be sure to leave them in the comments.