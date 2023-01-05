Autofun Philippines – The Ford Ranger Pickup 2023 has been a trusted companion for many years, delivering dependable performance and impressive performance. Powered by a powerful 2.3-liter EcoBoost engine, this pickup can handle any challenge on the go. With a generous payload capacity (1,609-1,905 lbs), you'll have no problem carrying all the gear you need for your next adventure. Whether traversing rough terrain or navigating busy streets, the Ranger can get the job done.

So, if you are ready to conquer the next roads, choose Ford Ranger as a reliable companion. The all-new Ford Ranger 2023 (not in the US, period), designed and manufactured in Australia, represents a significant difference from the previous generation pickup. Ford's design team gave the Ranger a more aggressive look, resulting in a car that looks like the 2023 Ford F-150. For now, the US will continue with the previous fourth-generation model. when upgraded, with the next-generation model slated to arrive in 2024. With prices starting at $27,400 for a new Ford Ranger XL, you'll still enjoy one of those stylish trucks. best on the road.

The midsize pickup is powered by a 2.3-liter EcoBoost engine that makes a whopping 270 horsepower and 310 pound-feet of torque. Paired with a smooth-shifting 10-speed automatic transmission, it's available with either rear-wheel drive or the popular optional all-wheel drive system. It can tow up to 7,500 pounds when equipped with the optional tow package and equipped with a Type IV hook and 4/7 connector.

In addition to trim levels, Ford will let you further customize your Ranger with features like the Ford Terrain Management system. With quick electronic gear shifting, you'll be on the road or on the trail. Slow down on the highway in two-wheel drive or switch to four-wheel drive at the touch of a button!

Front 3/4 shot of the 2023 Ford Ranger with Ford Performance Parts Pack Level 2

For the ultimate adventure, the Ranger can also be equipped with the Tremor Off-Road Pack. The heavy-duty suspension has been modified to increase ground clearance, FOX shock absorbers, skids, tow hooks and six balance switches are included with the available Tremor Terrain Pack. When the roads get tough, Ford's Terrain and Track Control inspires you to stay confident in the right direction. The FX4 off-road package gives you an electronic locking differential and a gearshift box.

External design

The Ford Ranger is available in SuperCab and SuperCrew cabin configurations for this model year. While this is an older model, that is, a pre-renovation model, this midsize pickup certainly has a lot of presence. The SuperCab has two full-size front doors with two smaller rear doors, and the SuperCrew has four full-size doors. The SuperCab comes with a 6-foot bed while the SuperCrew has a shorter 5-foot bed.

While the base variant looks plain Jane and plays safe without any chrome layers, you can fix that by choosing one of the top trims. Wheel sizes start at 17 inches and come in a variety of finishes; it really depends on the topping you choose.

Diving into the list of optional extras available with everything from body graphics ($450) and Tonneau flaps ($590), you'll find there's plenty to choose from and you can really customize Ranger's me. For the 2023 model year, Ford has decided to scrap the Splash Edition package. This means that Avalanche, Desert Sand and Forest Green are no longer exterior color options, but Ford has added Azure Gray as a premium paint option to the Ford Ranger.

Quality and interior technology

The interior of the Ford Ranger 2023 is quite basic and the lack of storage space in the cabin has generated negative reviews from many reviewers. It can accommodate between four and five people depending on its configuration. and a SYNC3 audio system with Apple CarPlay, the Ranger's interior has just enough tech and a bit of trim to keep it from looking dull.

The XL and XLT versions come with cloth seats, while the top-of-the-line Lariat model gets leather upholstery (heated front seats), a leather-wrapped steering wheel with a 675-watt Bang & Olufsen audio system available. Ford Ranger 2023 Price and Availability

The base model of the Ford Ranger 2023 starts at $27,400 and includes a lot of standard features along with many optional features. The XLT is slightly more equipped than the XL and starts at $31,460. The XLT package includes halogen fog lights, a manual-folding rearview mirror with power double-glazed windows, a tailgate lock, electronic dual-zone automatic climate control, and a 4.2-inch color display in the instrument cluster instead of the XL display. 2.3 inches.

Moving on to the Lariat, Ultimate Ranger, the MSRP is $35,500 and includes LED headlights and taillights, standard rear parking sensors, a 110-volt power outlet, and an optional Bang & Olufsen audio system in the SuperCrew model.

Safety

The Ford Ranger 2023 pickup truck is equipped with many safety features as standard. A rearview camera, Advance Trac stability control, Canopy side curtain airbags and child seat tethers are standard on all Ranger models. All trim levels include the SecuriLock anti-theft system with perimeter alarm, which is standard on XLT and Lariat versions and optional on XL.

Ford engineers fitted an independent front suspension along with a two-stage leaf spring rear suspension to keep the 2023 Ford Ranger on the road. Trailer sway control is standard on all trim levels to keep the truck upright when hooking onto the trailer. Ford Ranger is rated 5 stars by NHTSA for its ability to protect in side and driver collisions.