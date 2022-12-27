The Voge 500R Storms Into The Philippine Market

Autofun Philippines – Another contender in the growing fat bike segment. In the Philippines, motorcycles with a displacement greater than 400 cc are prized because they have the privilege of riding on highways or highways as they are colloquially called. Called high-displacement bikes, machines of this caliber can often be seen on the highways on weekend mornings, as most Philippine bike owners ride like a beast. fun.

That said, the sudden increase in car traffic, especially in the metro, has caused motorists to gradually switch to two-wheelers. Naturally, a large number of car drivers – myself included – have switched to using fat bikes as a daily means of transportation to and within the city. With this, several new players in the fat bike segment have emerged. Currently, CFMoto is leading the way with their 400 NK hotshot. Other newcomers such as Benelli and Bristol also began to enter the market. Yet another contender has emerged from an unexpected producer.

Eastworld Motor distributes Motorstar Philippines . Now, Motorstars are extremely affordable bikes for everyday commuters, with practicality and affordability. It looks like the company is looking to enhance its bike portfolio with the new Voge 500R, a fat bike with a 471cc tandem engine made by Chinese manufacturer Loncin. Going into more detail, the Voge 500R, which has the same engine as the Honda CB500 series bike, produces 47 hp. The best part? The bike sold for just Php 250,000, which is equivalent to US$5,000.

Now I know what you're thinking, $5,000 for a bike made in China? How long will this last? Is it reliable? Well, in theory, the Voge 500R is reliable because it has some key components from reputable manufacturers. For example, it is equipped with a 41mm KYB upside-down fork. It has Nissin single disc brakes front and rear with ABS fitted, shod with standard Pirelli tires. Sure, of course, the proof of the pudding is in eating it. With that said, I can't say for sure how well this bike will perform as no actual reviews have been done yet.

I guess only time will tell how well put together the Voge 500R really is. However, if you follow the trend of motorcycles made in China, chances are the Voge 500R will do quite well, as motorcycles from CFMoto, Benelli and other Chinese manufacturers seem to be proving themselves. deserve to be present on the world market in recent times. . a few years.