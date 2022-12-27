7 Fastest Japanese Sports Sedans Ever Made

Wapcar Automotive News – It's easy to forget how many fun and iconic sports sedans come from Japan. Here is the fastest list to refresh your memory.

Passion for speed and performance is common, but it holds a special place in the land of the rising sun. That's why for years, Japanese automakers have been trying to build legendary JDMs with breakneck acceleration and dizzying top speed. If you are a speed enthusiast who also cares about durability and affordability besides speed, then Japanese cars are the best choice for you. Thanks to automakers like Lexus, Mitsubishi, Nissan, and Subaru, today we have a number of high-performance Japanese models that will leave true sports cars in the dust even on the road. a winding road. Whether you're looking for a comfortable everyday commuter or a legal road-burner, here are 10 of Japan's fastest sports sedans. They will carry your family comfortably and satisfy your need for speed.

Lexus GS F - 168 Mile/h

With the 2020 Lexus GS F, the luxury automaker has tweaked the GS model and elevated it to the status of a sports sedan thanks to its high-revving V8 engine, big brakes, and sports suspension. This high-performance midsize luxury sedan sits between the Lexus IS and LS models.

Its naturally aspirated 5.0-liter V8 produces 467 horsepower and 389 pound-feet of torque, sent to the rear wheels through an eight-speed automatic transmission. Although it struggles to keep up with other sports sedans in its class, such as the BMW M5, 4.4 seconds to 60 mph is still an impressive number for a midsize sedan. so big. The Lexus GS F boasts a top speed of 168 mph. We also look forward to the performance of Lexus GS 2023 .

Lexus IS 500 F SPORT Performance - 170 Miles/Hour

In terms of performance, the IS 500 sports sedan is arguably Lexus' best sedan. It combines luxury and comfort with the power and performance of a true sports car. For 2023, the luxury carmaker has added a new Special Appearance Pack to the IS 350 and IS 500.

The Lexus IS 500 F Sport Performance is powered by a naturally aspirated 5.0-liter V8 that is capable of developing 472 horsepower and 395 pound-feet of torque. Connected to an eight-speed automatic transmission, the IS 500 F Sport Performance accelerates to 60 mph in 4.4 seconds and has a top speed of 170 mph.

Mitsubishi Lancer Evolution VI Edition Tommi Makinen - 149 Mph

The Evo VI Tommi Mäkinen Edition is a special limited edition variant of the sixth generation Mitsubishi Evolution, produced to celebrate Tommi Makinen's four consecutive WRC Drivers' Championship championships. Also known as the EVO 6.5, it features a distinctive front bumper, Tommi Makinen logo embossed Recaro seats and other performance upgrades. Under the hood is a 2.0-liter turbocharged inline-four, tuned for top performance on the track. It makes 276 horsepower and 275 lb-ft of torque, allowing the car to hit 62 mph in 4.5 seconds on the road to a top speed of 149 mph. With only 2500 TME Evolution VIs produced, the prices of these units are very high these days.

Mitsubishi Galant VR-4 (8th Generation) - 150 mph

The Mitsubishi Galant VR-4 is the most advanced version of the Galant model from the sixth to the eighth generation. Introduced to comply with WRC Group A regulations, it was Mitsubishi's competitive vehicle prior to the arrival of the Lancer Evo. The 1996-2002 VR-4 sedan with all-wheel drive features a significantly enlarged 2.5-liter V6 engine, which increases power by 15% over the previous model to 276 hp. It can accelerate from 0 to 60 mph in 5.3 seconds for the 5-speed manual transmission and 5.7 seconds for the 5-speed automatic transmission. It has a top speed limited to 150 mph but can hit more than 160 mph when left unattended.

Subaru WRX 2022 - 155 mph

Subaru's decades of championship engineering research has led to the all-new 2022 WRX sports sedan. Today, it's powered by a new turbocharged boxer engine. power, symmetrical all-wheel drive, redesigned sporty exterior and improved race-ready suspension. The 2.4-liter turbocharged, four-cylinder boxer engine produces 271 horsepower and 258 pound-feet of torque, helping the car accelerate from a standstill to 60 mph in 5.5 seconds and a top speed of 155 mph. Transmission options for the WRX 2022 are either a six-speed manual or the new CVT, also known as the Subaru Performance Transmission (SPT).

Acura TLX Class S - 155 Mile/h

The Acura TLX Type S is the high-performance variant of the second-generation TLX, returning in 2021 after a more than decade-long hiatus. Designed to dominate the streets, the TLX Type S faces stiff competition from the BMW M340i, Audi S4 and Cadillac CT5-V.

The Acura TLX Type S is equipped with a 3.0-liter twin-turbo V6 engine that produces 355 horsepower and 354 pound-feet of torque. The Type S features a rear-biased SH-AWD system that can send 70% of the power to the rear axle or up to 100% of the power to both rear wheels. The Acura TLX Type S accelerates from a standstill to 60 mph in 4.9 seconds before reaching a top speed of 155 mph. Infiniti Q50 Sport Red 400 - 155 Mile/h

Based on the Q50 3.0t, the Infiniti Q50 Red Sport 400 is the perfect combination of luxury and performance. It offers thrilling handling on a twisty road and comes with a long list of modern standard equipment such as sport brakes, sport-tuned dynamic suspension, sport seats leather upholstery and rack-mounted power steering, among other equipment.

But the Q50's most crowning jewel is its powerful 3.0-liter twin-turbo V6 that produces 400 horsepower and 350 lb-ft of torque, connected to a seven-speed automatic transmission. It comes with rear-wheel drive as standard, but all-wheel drive is also available if you want more traction. On the track, the Q50 Red Sport 400 accelerates from 0 to 100 km/h in 4.5 seconds and reaches a top speed of 250 km/h. As a result, this model is limited to just 40 units, having received a number of significant aesthetic tweaks and performance upgrades. The interior features Recaro leather bucket seats and a 7-inch LCD touchscreen.

Mechanical upgrades for the 2.0-liter turbocharged four-cylinder include a new HKS turbocharger, rearranged ECU, intake system, intercooler and Janspeed exhaust system. The result is 440 horsepower and 412 lb-ft of torque, enough to propel the car from 0-62 mph in 3.6 seconds before hitting a top speed of 155 mph. Subaru WRX STI 2021 - 158 mph

Gearhead hails the WRX STI as the epitome of Subarus, thanks to the WRX's collective success that has helped transform the Japanese automaker into a performance brand. Although Subaru has discontinued production of this high-performance model in 2021, enduring all-wheel drive and a manual transmission are just notable features these days.

Under the hood is a powerful 2.0-liter turbocharged, flat-four engine that makes 310 horsepower and 290 pound-feet of torque, enough to propel the WRX STI to 60 mph in 5 seconds before reaching a top speed of 158 mph. Unfortunately, this performance comes at the expense of comfort, as the car is characterized by stiff suspension and annoying engine noise at low speeds.

2005 Mitsubishi Lancer Evolution VIII FQ-400 - 175 Mh

In the base version, the Lancer is a rather dull and forgettable family sedan. On the other hand, the Lancer EVO is a racing legend and one of the most coveted models. Then there's the performance FQ that has received special treatment from Mitsubishi to push its limits to the max.

Built to celebrate Mitsubishi's 30th anniversary in the UK market, the Evo VIII FQ-400 was the fastest sports sedan at the time. Its turbocharged 2.0-liter inline-four sent 405 horsepower and 335 pound-feet of torque to all wheels through a six-speed manual transmission. With a top speed of 175 mph, only 100 were produced, making it one of the most collectible Mitsubishi cars of all time.