It's been a bumper year for car sales!

Wapcar Automotive News – Malaysia's Total Industrial Volume (TIV) is poised to hit an all-time high this year, fueled by strong initial bookings and surging demand.

Auto sales and cumulative bookings recorded by several brands in the first half of 2022 (H1) significantly outperformed their previous projections, thanks to a low-interest rate environment and tax exemptions. government sales and services (OHS).

Perusahaan Otomobil Kedua Sdn Bhd ( Perodua Malaysia 2023 ) has made a huge leap forward by selling 127,343 units in the first half of 2022, up 30% year-on-year.

The automaker has also received a total of more than 200,000 pre-orders in the post-excise period.

It reported an unprecedented amount of pre-orders in a single day, with 25,100 vehicle orders received by June 30, 2022, the deadline of the SST initiative. Not to be outdone, Proton Holdings Bhd is also making a big splash. It recorded total sales of 60,124 units in the first half of 2022, up 3.9% year-on-year

The national automaker saw a 300% increase in bookings last week before the end of the excise tax exemption on June 30, 2022, compared to normal weeks.

Solid performance in the second half

On July 21, the Malaysian Automobile Association (MAA) raised its TIV forecast for 2022 by 5.0% to 630,000 cars, from 600,000 previously estimated, following pent-up new car demand in Half a year.

The upward revision of the MAA's 2022 Malaysia Automotive VTI forecast is attributed mainly to the continued recovery of the Malaysian economy from the pandemic and the decision of the Ministry of Finance to extend the auto registration deadline to 31 May. March 2023, to allow car buyers who already have their car pre-booked by June 30, 2022 to benefit from the sales tax exemption. MAA data shows that TIV for the first 10 months of 2022 (January-October) increased by 50% year-over-year (year-over-year) to 577,902 units.

TIV's performance from January to October 2022 was boosted by higher sales in the non-domestic segment (+60.5% YoY) led by Japanese brands, while Perodua and Proton recorded a TIV growth of 44.1% YoY.

Perodua registered a total of 222,203 vehicles from the beginning of the year to the end of October, up 51.2% from 146,951 vehicles sold in the same period in 2021.

Since the end of November, it has sold 250,795 units, surpassing the annual target of 247,800 units announced earlier this year. This is the company's biggest business achievement to date. The compact carmaker expects registrations to continue to grow strongly through the end of the year, thanks to its three flagship models - the Bezza, Myvi and Axia, as well as the all-new Alza utility vehicle from B segment.

Protons also accelerated this year. The domestic automaker has delivered 115,366 YTD units as of the end of October, surpassing the 114,708 units completed for the whole of 2021, recording a 33.6% increase so far in the first 10 months of 2022.

The Saga is the company's best-selling product with year-to-date sales (including exports) reaching 45,865 units as of the end of October 2022, followed by the X50 (33,193 units) and X70 (15,536 units) pcs) so far this year.

Proton had previously set a goal of registering a total of 150,000 vehicles by 2022.

Toyota tops foreign brands

Meanwhile, Toyota still maintains its position as the leading foreign brand with 13.7% market share in the period January-October 2022 and is currently exceeding its sales target of 80,000 units for this year.

Other brands such as Honda, Hyundai, Nissan, Mazda and BMW also reported encouraging year-over-year sales improvement due to a low base effect and reported no problems in meeting sales targets. corresponding sales this year.

Macroeconomic headwinds could dampen booking sentiment in the remaining months, following the ringgit devaluation, rising interest rates, continued chip and component shortages, and inflationary pressures . However, auto brands may launch new or improved models and drop year-end prices to entice consumers, while original equipment manufacturers ramp up production, imports and deliveries. to fulfill student orders.

Automotive analysts remain bullish for the rest of the months on sustained delivery momentum and some TIV predictions for 2022 will end at all-time highs, much better than MAA's TIV forecast is 630,000 pieces.

Kenanga Research forecasts a record TIV for 2022 at 680,000 units from a previous forecast of 650,000 units, while Hong Leong Investment Bank Research raises its 2022 TIV target to 700,000 units from 600,000 units. taste.

Looking forward, Malaysia's automotive TIV will total 508,911 units in 2021. It is down 12.4% to 529,434 units in 2020, compared to pre-pandemic levels of 604,281 units in 2019. Going forward, the electric vehicle (EV) segment is expected to be the focus and catalyst for the industry next year and beyond as more funds and tax incentives are directed towards this segment and green technology. , in order to achieve zero greenhouse gas emissions by 2050, and the sustainable development agenda needs to be introduced or expanded.