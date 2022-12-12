User and editor blogs. Gamereactor is the largest gaming site in the Nordic region. We bring you the hottest gaming reviews and news including trailers. Join our forum today! Gamereactor uses cookies to ensure that we give you the best browsing experience on our website. If you continue, we'll assume that you are happy with our cookies policy

English
Follow us

Which one should you choose: 2023 Honda CR-V vs. 2023 Mazda CX-5

Written by Dean Watsonn on the 12th of December 2022 at 08:40

Wapcar Automotive News – One way to look at the difference between the Honda CR-V and the Mazda CX-5 is to think of it as a comparison between two siblings - one tough, tough and reliable and the other a bit naughty. Without trying to categorize these models, the Honda CR-V has always played the role of the sure-footed and reliable brother, while the Mazda CX-5 2023 plays the slightly more extravagant and exciting younger brother. . 

If you asked 10 car reviewers to tell you the name of their favorite compact SUV, 7 out of 10 would definitely choose the Mazda CX-5. Why? This is the most fun car to drive in the segment. But if we want to extend that comparison a little further, there's a recent change called the Mazda CX-50. In soapy terms, you can think of the CX-50 as a handsome stepbrother who stepped out of the shadows to take the active family into the air. The recently introduced CX-50 competes in the same market segment as the CX-5 and CR-V and offers the same powertrain as the CX-5.

The Mazda CX-5 has been trying to reduce the dominance of the Honda CR-V (and Toyota RAV4) since 2012, when Mazda first introduced the 2013 CX-5. The current second generation of the Mazda CX-5 has appeared on the market as a 2017 model. It has undergone several equipment upgrades and modifications since then. Its rival in this comparison, the Honda CR-V, is all-new for 2023.

Honda CR-V and Mazda CX-5 are both 5-seater SUV crossover models using a monolithic body structure. The CR-V is available in front-wheel drive (FWD) and all-wheel drive (AWD) configurations, while Mazda only offers the CX-5 with AWD. The CR-V offers a turbocharged 4-cylinder engine as the base powertrain, and the hybrid powertrain is a more powerful alternative. Meanwhile, the CX-5 offers a normally aspirated 4-cylinder engine as the base powertrain and a powerful turbocharged 4-cylinder engine as the top-level power plant.

The new Honda CR-V 2023 is almost 5 inches longer than the CX-5 and has more cargo space. (The 2023 Mazda CX-50 is an inch longer than the CR-V, but due to the lower roofline there is less cargo space.) Honda builds the next-generation CR-V on a common platform that is also the foundation. foundation for the current Honda Civic and the new 2023 HR-V small SUV. Interestingly, the 2023 Honda HR-V is only 0.3 inches shorter than the 2023 Mazda CX-5. Given the sales and consumer interest in compact SUVs and small crossovers, no It's no surprise that automakers want to cover this segment. Honda CR-V 2023 and Mazda CX-5 2023 are on target.

The Mazda CX-5 2023 offers bottom-to-top all-wheel drive in its lineup. And it gives buyers more trim options than the Honda CR-V, including a carbon version with the now-popular matte black styling. While the CR-V has upped the game when it comes to interior design and use of premium materials, in the CX-5 it faces a generally best-in-class interior. But when you look at the essentials that consumers want in a compact SUV, the CR-V offers more cargo space and much better fuel economy.

Mazda takes the traditional approach by offering a variety of trim levels. Honda has significantly shortened the lineup for 2023 with just four versions across its two powertrains.

Compared to the Mazda CX-5, the Honda CR-V 2023 lineup is extremely easy to grasp. For 2023, Honda offers the CR-V in just four trim levels: EX, Sport, EX-L and Sports Travel. Buyers can choose between FWD and AWD EX, Sport and EX-L trim levels. The Sport Touring version is only available with AWD.

Sport and Sport Touring versions have a hybrid powertrain. It sounds counter-intuitive, but the hybrid delivers more power than the base turbo. Honda equips the EX and EX-L with a 1.5-liter turbocharged 4-cylinder engine that is supported by a continuously variable transmission (CVT). The cheapest 2023 front-wheel-drive Honda CR-V EX has a manufacturer's suggested retail price (MSRP) of $31,110. 

That's $4,000 more than the cheapest Mazda CX-5. With AWD, the CR-V EX has a suggested base price of $32,610. As for the CR-V hybrid, the cheapest Sport version costs $32,450. The addition of all-wheel drive brings the price up to $33,950. The well-equipped front-wheel drive EX-L has a suggested retail price of $33,760. 

The AWD version requires an additional $1,500. The top-end CR-V Sport Touring with standard all-wheel drive starts at $38,600. That's less than the Mazda CX-5 Turbo Signature, but the CX-5 has 256 hp; CR-V Sport Touring has only 204 units. All CR-V 2023 SUV models are subject to a destination fee of $1,245 in addition to the prices above. Things are more complicated with the CX-5 range. 

Mazda CX-5 2023 has six versions equipped with a regular 2.5-liter 4-cylinder engine: S, S Select, S Preferred, S Carbon Edition, S Premium and S Premium Plus. The CX-5 Turbo is powered by a 2.5-liter turbocharged 4-cylinder engine available in Turbo and Turbo Signature versions. While Mazda has offered front-wheel drive CX-5s in previous years, by 2023 all Mazda CX-5s will have all-wheel drive as standard.

The base version of the CX-5 S has an MSRP of $26,700. The CX-5 S Select with faux leather seats and dual-zone automatic climate control starts at $28,500. The mid-range CX-5 S Preferred with a sunroof has a base price of $29,590. Featuring a black treatment including an optional red leather interior, the CX-5 S Carbon Edition has a suggested price of $30,500. 

And the very well-equipped S Premium version has a base MSRP of $32,400. Turbo models open with Turbo for a base price of $36,850. The top-end CX-5 Turbo Signature has a suggested base price of $39,650. Mazda reminds us that the MSRP does not include $1,275 for destination and handling ($1,320 in Alaska), taxes, title, or surcharges.

Neither Mazda nor Honda offers a dedicated off-road version. (The new Mazda CX-50 has a more off-road styling.)

HQ