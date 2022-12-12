Which one should you choose: 2023 Honda CR-V vs. 2023 Mazda CX-5

Wapcar Automotive News – One way to look at the difference between the Honda CR-V and the Mazda CX-5 is to think of it as a comparison between two siblings - one tough, tough and reliable and the other a bit naughty. Without trying to categorize these models, the Honda CR-V has always played the role of the sure-footed and reliable brother, while the Mazda CX-5 2023 plays the slightly more extravagant and exciting younger brother. .

If you asked 10 car reviewers to tell you the name of their favorite compact SUV, 7 out of 10 would definitely choose the Mazda CX-5. Why? This is the most fun car to drive in the segment. But if we want to extend that comparison a little further, there's a recent change called the Mazda CX-50. In soapy terms, you can think of the CX-50 as a handsome stepbrother who stepped out of the shadows to take the active family into the air. The recently introduced CX-50 competes in the same market segment as the CX-5 and CR-V and offers the same powertrain as the CX-5.

The Mazda CX-5 has been trying to reduce the dominance of the Honda CR-V (and Toyota RAV4) since 2012, when Mazda first introduced the 2013 CX-5. The current second generation of the Mazda CX-5 has appeared on the market as a 2017 model. It has undergone several equipment upgrades and modifications since then. Its rival in this comparison, the Honda CR-V, is all-new for 2023.

Honda CR-V and Mazda CX-5 are both 5-seater SUV crossover models using a monolithic body structure. The CR-V is available in front-wheel drive (FWD) and all-wheel drive (AWD) configurations, while Mazda only offers the CX-5 with AWD. The CR-V offers a turbocharged 4-cylinder engine as the base powertrain, and the hybrid powertrain is a more powerful alternative. Meanwhile, the CX-5 offers a normally aspirated 4-cylinder engine as the base powertrain and a powerful turbocharged 4-cylinder engine as the top-level power plant.

The new Honda CR-V 2023 is almost 5 inches longer than the CX-5 and has more cargo space. (The 2023 Mazda CX-50 is an inch longer than the CR-V, but due to the lower roofline there is less cargo space.) Honda builds the next-generation CR-V on a common platform that is also the foundation. foundation for the current Honda Civic and the new 2023 HR-V small SUV. Interestingly, the 2023 Honda HR-V is only 0.3 inches shorter than the 2023 Mazda CX-5. Given the sales and consumer interest in compact SUVs and small crossovers, no It's no surprise that automakers want to cover this segment. Honda CR-V 2023 and Mazda CX-5 2023 are on target.

The Mazda CX-5 2023 offers bottom-to-top all-wheel drive in its lineup. And it gives buyers more trim options than the Honda CR-V, including a carbon version with the now-popular matte black styling. While the CR-V has upped the game when it comes to interior design and use of premium materials, in the CX-5 it faces a generally best-in-class interior. But when you look at the essentials that consumers want in a compact SUV, the CR-V offers more cargo space and much better fuel economy.

Mazda takes the traditional approach by offering a variety of trim levels. Honda has significantly shortened the lineup for 2023 with just four versions across its two powertrains.

Compared to the Mazda CX-5, the Honda CR-V 2023 lineup is extremely easy to grasp. For 2023, Honda offers the CR-V in just four trim levels: EX, Sport, EX-L and Sports Travel. Buyers can choose between FWD and AWD EX, Sport and EX-L trim levels. The Sport Touring version is only available with AWD.

Sport and Sport Touring versions have a hybrid powertrain. It sounds counter-intuitive, but the hybrid delivers more power than the base turbo. Honda equips the EX and EX-L with a 1.5-liter turbocharged 4-cylinder engine that is supported by a continuously variable transmission (CVT). The cheapest 2023 front-wheel-drive Honda CR-V EX has a manufacturer's suggested retail price (MSRP) of $31,110.

That's $4,000 more than the cheapest Mazda CX-5. With AWD, the CR-V EX has a suggested base price of $32,610. As for the CR-V hybrid, the cheapest Sport version costs $32,450. The addition of all-wheel drive brings the price up to $33,950. The well-equipped front-wheel drive EX-L has a suggested retail price of $33,760.

The AWD version requires an additional $1,500. The top-end CR-V Sport Touring with standard all-wheel drive starts at $38,600. That's less than the Mazda CX-5 Turbo Signature, but the CX-5 has 256 hp; CR-V Sport Touring has only 204 units. All CR-V 2023 SUV models are subject to a destination fee of $1,245 in addition to the prices above. Things are more complicated with the CX-5 range.

Mazda CX-5 2023 has six versions equipped with a regular 2.5-liter 4-cylinder engine: S, S Select, S Preferred, S Carbon Edition, S Premium and S Premium Plus. The CX-5 Turbo is powered by a 2.5-liter turbocharged 4-cylinder engine available in Turbo and Turbo Signature versions. While Mazda has offered front-wheel drive CX-5s in previous years, by 2023 all Mazda CX-5s will have all-wheel drive as standard.

The base version of the CX-5 S has an MSRP of $26,700. The CX-5 S Select with faux leather seats and dual-zone automatic climate control starts at $28,500. The mid-range CX-5 S Preferred with a sunroof has a base price of $29,590. Featuring a black treatment including an optional red leather interior, the CX-5 S Carbon Edition has a suggested price of $30,500.

And the very well-equipped S Premium version has a base MSRP of $32,400. Turbo models open with Turbo for a base price of $36,850. The top-end CX-5 Turbo Signature has a suggested base price of $39,650. Mazda reminds us that the MSRP does not include $1,275 for destination and handling ($1,320 in Alaska), taxes, title, or surcharges.

Neither Mazda nor Honda offers a dedicated off-road version. (The new Mazda CX-50 has a more off-road styling.)