Getting Started - Jeep Avenger

Since joining the ex-Fiat group 10 years ago, things have been going pretty well for Jeep. In the United States, the brand succeeded with successive generations of the Wrangler, capable of modernizing without distorting itself, and with the Gladiator pickup version. In Europe, too, Jeep has asserted its position more than ever thanks to compact and coherent products such as the Compass and Renegade. With the Avenger, the manufacturer is aiming for a new stage in its conquest.

As you know, Jeep is now part of an even bigger family. However, this is the strength of large corporations like Stellantis: Rich in your arm's length portfolio of brands, they can claim the same technical base in many achievements. So you might be surprised to learn that underneath this new Avenger's very Jeep-like appearance, there's not a Fiat base like the Renegade and Avenger, but that of the Peugeot 208. It's an event because it is the first time we have witnessed the sharing of technology between the two old entities that make up Stellantis, the old PSA and the old FCA.

If the Jeep is clearly from the US, then the Avenger at just over 4 meters (even more compact than the not-so-large Renegade) will not be sold on its ancestral land. Developed in Turin and manufactured in Poland in a factory that used to make Polski-Fiat cars, its main goal was to conquer Europe. Indeed, it is well suited to the growing demand for small electric cars on our continent. Therefore, it has been an asset of the Jeep Avenger:

was one of the first in a genre that was sure to grow.

Clear: the Avenger's assertive style, SUV status, and Jeep's good looks help it capture interest. In any case, the brand's managers are confident in improving our market penetration as they estimate that 85% of Avenger buyers will be new Jeep customers, with a payout ratio of around 85%. Teenagers and women are taller than his other models. Reasonable ! But to seduce newcomers, this car still has to live up to expectations. Small answer:

It was one of 7 candidates to reach the final round in the car's election. The evidence is that this European delegation (which the author of these lines is a member) has considered it very successful!

Just a short test of Nice's height so that this JeePounette really shows its appeal to you, but before that was not a big fan of electric cars. She caught me! The favorable starting point is from the first blows of the wheel, we completely forget the facility 208. For a long time, we have known that engineers have the ability to bring many different feelings from one one.

The only technical basis, but we, however, will be surprised by the "premium" feeling that Avenger conveyed through its suspension and steering system. This is even more noticeable because manufacturers are often afraid of the possibility of a wheelchair body, seeking to make up for the weight of 100% electric car battery by hardening their suspension.

Sometimes to the point of caricature. Undoubtedly, the result is a very annoying machine. But not here! With a capacity of just over 1.5 tons, the small Jeep shouldn't resort to this trick. However, the battery has it! Its official autonomy (400 km, and up to 550 km in the city) is remarkable. Unreachable number? Not sure ! To be honest with you, we didn't hesitate to increase the output by 156 hp (10 hp more than the e-208) and 260 Nm.

As a reminder, we did it in the vicinity of Nice, an area where many winding roads rise to the sky. This is to tell you if we have not studied the economy. So sure, the downhill comeback made up for it, but only partially. And yet, when returning the keys to the Avenger, its on-board computer showed an average consumption of 15.8 kWh/100 km, which is exactly the official figure. If we can achieve this, it is because other things (things related to autonomy) are not out of reach. But perhaps we will have to be much more rational than before. And to close this electrical chapter, know that the built-in 11 kW charger allows you to fully charge a "refuel" on the Wallbox in 5h30, and the Avenger accepts fast charging up to 100 kW, for a 30 km recovery. autonomy for 3 minutes. In other words, the battery went from 20 to 80% in 24 minutes.

Inevitably, who said Jeep said a small 4x4 driving session. Well, not now! The Jeep Avenger is towed only by the front wheels. But for a change, it's fitted with the "advanced ESP" introduced by Peugeot on the first 3008 to provide off-road capability. The system includes several operating modes, including one for snow and one for mud. But for a truly daring Avenger, we'll have to wait and see how the Avenger 4xe concept showcased at the last World Cup comes to fruition.

And since we're talking about other versions of the Avenger… Again, it's based on the Peugeot 208. The diminutive Peugeot doesn't just exist in the electric version, however. Yes, so there will be a petrol version of the Avenger with the 1.2-litre engine. But to our surprise, Jeep has announced that it will only be marketed in Spain and Italy. As everyone knows, we French (it seems like Belgians or Germans, we all know) have so much budget for our cars that we don't need a cheap little car on the market …

Well, that said, something tells us that this decision is not carved in stone. This 100% electric condition is also one of the rare faults in this Avenger. Because this condition means an entry price of around 30,000 euros, and even more than 10,000 euros at the launch of the fully equipped version. The other downside is that it will have to avoid too much testing of the cabin's materials, which are made of a lot of hard plastic, with assemblies that aren't always perfect. Too bad, because the look of the interior is as successful as that of the outside. The spaciousness is also really excellent for such a small car. Unfortunately, the floor is not flat in the rear seats. In the end, the 380-liter trunk is simply remarkable.