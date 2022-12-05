Some NEVs retain strong momentum while China's auto production

Autofun Philippines – Auto production and sales in April fell or even halved in April due to the growing negative impact of the resurgence of the COVID-19 outbreak, while sales of some vehicles new energy (NEV) maintains strong growth momentum, leaked reports from several automakers reveal.

Industry insiders believe the auto market will rebound in May when the auto parts supply chain returns to normal.

Affected by the epidemic, a number of vehicle manufacturing enterprises, like Haima Philippines , as well as auto accessory businesses in key areas of the auto industry such as Shanghai and Jilin have suspended production, and shops have temporarily closed. following strict local epidemic prevention measures, leading to a decrease in the number of cars. production and sales nationwide.

Great Wall Motors released its production and sales report late on Monday, showing 55,284 vehicles were produced in April, down 38.47% year-on-year; sold 53,777 vehicles, down 41.41% compared to last year.

The drop in production and sales is not an isolated phenomenon, several other companies have revealed their production and sales data on the same day. Changan Auto sold 115,700 vehicles in April, down 42.78% year-on-year, with total cumulative sales this year reaching about 767,200 vehicles, down 9.02%; Haima Auto sold a total of 8,870 vehicles this year, down 15.27%; Sales of Isuzu Motors reached 17,200 units in April, down 48.61% from a year ago.

According to the latest data released by the China Passenger Car Association (CPCA), retail passenger car sales in China reached 1.04 million units in April, down 35.5% year-on-year. last.

While overall demand in the auto market remained weak in April, VNE's sales grew rapidly. Dongfeng Peugeot announced on Sunday that it sold 7,044 vehicles in April, down 66.29%; while NEV sales reached 1,237 units, up 18.26% year-on-year.

Previously, several NEV companies had released sales figures for April. Among them, BYD's NEV sales reached 106,000 units, skyrocketing 313%, and continued to top the sales list in China.

In addition to the decline in auto sales, some auto parts companies have halted production and shipping due to the epidemic, causing automakers to reduce deliveries.

CPCA data reveals that China produced 969,000 passenger cars last month, down 41.1% year-on-year and 46.8% year-on-year.

Nio delivered 5,074 new vehicles in April, down 28.56% year-on-year and 49.18% month-on-month; Le Tuong delivered 4,167 new cars, down 62.23% from the previous month.

Shen Yanan, co-founder of Lixiang, said that more than 80% of the company's spare parts suppliers are located in the Yangtze River Delta, especially in Shanghai and Kunshan in eastern China's Jiangsu province), have Suspended supply due to epidemic. However, experts say that once the coronavirus outbreak is brought under control, car sales in May are expected to pick up month-on-month, with the release of previously suppressed auto demand and new developments. supportive policies to promote consumption.

With the resumption of work and production ramping up in Shanghai's auto industry, the auto supply chain is slowly recovering. Automakers including SAIC and Tesla, which resumed production on April 19, have gradually increased production capacity. At the same time, parts manufacturers like SKF are returning to work, working with suppliers and logistics companies to ensure raw materials reach the plant and resume production.