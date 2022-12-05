SsangYong off life support after repaying $AU340 million debt

Autofun Philippines – Struggling South Korean carmaker SsangYong is beginning to recover from a tumultuous 23 months that included bankruptcy, failed financial takeovers and a court-ordered repayment plan.

SsangYong Philippines 's darkest days may be over, with the South Korean carmaker announcing it has paid off 299.4 billion won ($340 million) in debt owed to creditors, contractors and companies. Mahindra's ex-mother.

Over the past 23 months, SsangYong's global operations have experienced financial turmoil due to years of falling short of volume and sales expectations.

In December 2020, India's Mahindra and Mahindra consortium sold its 75% stake in SsangYong, prompting the Korean company to file for bankruptcy - owed 315.3 billion won (AU$357.7 million) at the time) has not yet paid to a number of financial institutions.

In October 2021, a consortium led by South Korean electric bus and truck manufacturer Edison Motors announced plans to acquire SsangYong for 304.8 billion won (AU$348 million). However, Edison Motors' proposal to take over SsangYong stalled in March this year when the group failed to make a final payment of 274.3 billion won ($311 million) - despite the carmaker is said to have withheld a deposit of US$25 million (AU$33.2 million). ). .

In June 2022, South Korean steel and chemical company KG Group made a bid of 800 billion won ($907.7 million) for SsangYong, which was eventually approved by the Seoul bankruptcy court in August. – under specific conditions.

As the Korean publication The Korea Times reported, SsangYong's "recovery plan" includes returning 237 billion won (AUD$269 million) to creditors, 55 billion won (AU$62 million) to creditors. coin contractors and 7.4 billion won (AU$8.4)). million) in Mahindra and Mahindra.

While SsangYong was required to repay the full amount it owed its creditors, it had to repay only a fraction of the amount it owed to its subcontractors (13.97% of the total 393.8 billion won). and Mahindra (5.43% out of 136.3 billion won).

This week, SsangYong announced that its 299.4 billion won ($340 million) debt recovery plan was completed on November 11, with the Korean company now focusing on the future. In a press release, the automaker said it "now plans to accelerate the process of normalizing initial management by increasing sales and rapidly generating profits."

SsangYong's approach to business will be highlighted by the upcoming Torres SUV and the 'U100' electric vehicle - although the electric vehicle has yet to enter production.

As previously reported, SsangYong Torres is expected to join the company's lineup in Australia next year, positioned between the Korando mid-size SUV and the Rexton full-size SUV.

Between January and October 2022, SsangYong sold 2,967 vehicles in Australia - just 11 short of the annual record of 2,978 units set last year.

Musso ute accounts for the majority of SsangYong's local sales, with 1,336 units sold so far this year, surpassing Rexton (1,176 units sold) and Korando (455 units sold).