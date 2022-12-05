The 700 CL-X Heritage changes the game

Autofun Philippines –The 700 CL-X is an example for the rest of the Chinese manufacturers. It shows what they have to do to conquer the most difficult market in the world, which is Europe, to grab a slice of the pie from the rest of the established manufacturers.

Objectively, the 700 CL-X Heritage is excellent. Even if you don't like motorcycles of this type, you can't help but notice the attention to detail found everywhere. Not a single place that has not been thoroughly appraised, from the logo on the fenders, forks, headlights, vents, to the details on the engine cover, exhaust tips and rear spoiler, misses the golden rule of engineering. series art. manufacturing. He wanted to fit the molds while keeping things as simple as possible so that costs didn't skyrocket. In terms of the Triumph Trident 660 price Philippines , you can click here to check it out.

The logic of the person who says "keep your clothes half full", says that there is an abyss somewhere. Neat and cheap design, can be done when the bike is not good and reliable. And yet, the engine is not new. On the contrary, it comes from 650MT, with some changes but not entirely new, a reason to have "childhood ailments".

Of course, there are contradictions that will be discussed below, but it remains an example for the rest of the Chinese of building motorcycles for Europe. The name needs to be perfected, but that's what all Asian manufacturers need to do and stop giving names that sound like Excel codes for bicycles.

The engine is a 692 cc, water-cooled with dual overhead camshafts and four valves per cylinder. Power is rated at 74 hp, which equates to 63.8 on the dyno. All big numbers except he now faces stiff competition. On the one hand is the MT-07 workbench, on the other is the Trident 660 which has achieved very high sales at Yamaha, while we must not forget the Tuono 660, even if it is 50% more expensive, as well as the XSR, aesthetically closer to the CL-X. Here, the CFMoto not only needs to have the right price tag to earn the part it deserves, as the engine has dynamic features that can put it on par with the competition, with a price tag that is just an attraction to attract customers. attract the attention of potential customers. Buyer.

The Ride by Wire feature does not have the performance issues of the first generation, and due to its existence, CFMoto can add two different mappings easily and inexpensively. Although they will never be used, they are there to enrich the device. In this particular test, there are likely to be two 700 CL-Xs. We have yet to receive the ECU upgrade that everything that reaches their buyers hands carries, which leaves the gas cap with no intermediate states and acts as an ON-OFF switch.

The second is normal, with the upgrade. The throttle response is direct but with an incremental step, allowing the sports map to be used in any situation, acting as an ally when driving fast. The second map, appearing as eco, as opposed to the name rain it might have been, caused riders to start using it more. Basically, the difference of the latter is that it does not allow the gas valve to be fully opened, which can also be done manually. However, it's not something as terrible as the algorithm, it's good that it's there.

When driving, the 700 CL-X shows it can sport clearly. It can take turns with precise and completely predictable behavior. Its big secret and at the same time its advantage in fast speeds is the frame, since the fork and front brake in such situations are not their strong points. Of course, getting a good, well-built frame is more difficult than adjusting the forks properly or mounting a second disc up front to avoid the driver's distortion when braking hard. It's also the difference between a twenty thousand euro sports bike and a much cheaper one.

On a twisty road where cc can't make a difference, the same rider can keep the same speed as even 300cc bikes can stand out. There are very few cases from China that can maintain the fast pace without the stakes skyrocketing. The 700 CL-X is one of them.