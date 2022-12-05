Perodua Axia Electric - EV Innovations MyKar 3.0 detailed

Wapcar Automotive News – In its place inside the engine compartment are the mechanical and electronic elements of the powertrain, relying on a 23 kWh battery pack to provide the necessary power. Perodua Axia colour is attractive but it cannot cover the light on its battery. The battery offers a range of about 220 km on a full charge, and the built-in 6 kW charger means the device can be recharged in about four hours. The Type 2 AC charging port is neatly stored behind Axia's fuel tank cap.

Unlike the original MyKar, which had a 10 kWh battery (later 28.7 kWh in the 2.0 version) located under the rear seats, the location here was chosen due to plenty of space and also because there was no need to tinker with the rear. after. . chair in any way.

As Ahmad Zaki Yaacob, head of EV Innovations said, the goal was to keep the project simple and retain the functions and features of Axia as much as possible, showing what could be done as a transformation. direct. The seats are still original, so are the rearview mirrors, in the old MyKar including the camera system and 2 LCD screens inside the car.

While the original MyKar used a solid-state air conditioning system and separate batteries for power, the Axia still uses the original AC system, with a 12-volt controller handling the distribution needed for the flow. electricity and light. parts and accessories, all battery powered. The inclusion of an electric powertrain added weight to the vehicle. The Axia base weighs 820 kg and the electrification has added almost 70 kg to the mass. That gives it the same weight as the previous MyKar, which has a DK Composites fiberglass body - inspired by a Honda Jazz - sitting on a trapezoidal/tubular frame made by EV Innovations. export. It weighs 900 kg. The hub motor is the same as before, but the controller and software are new

Like its predecessor, the Axia Electric is configured with the same rear-wheel drive setup and 12kW dual hub motor as on the previous MyKar, although the company says a different controller is now used. , it's easier to do. Axia uses 14-inch 5-spoke dual-spoke alloy wheels as before, with a choice of wheel size to make room for a mid-mounted engine. This setup also means the rear wheel sticks out to one side, which is inevitable with the wheel hub, despite the new axle.

Power remains the same, at 24kW (32hp, but could double to 48kW or 64hp peak), while torque is now listed at 100kg/m (980Nm), despite reports that the amount of traction provided will be less than this. In terms of performance, Axia Electric has a top speed of 128 km / h and 0-100 km / h in about 11 seconds. Acceleration time from 0 to 100 km/h is 16.7 seconds.

Inside, the prototype has a large Android head mounted in the center console. This not only provides a remote display of various EV powertrain parameters, but also handles the infotainment aspects. Elsewhere, a small Jaguar-like spinning wheel in the center selects the driving modes (R, N, D). Like the original version, we drove the Axia Electric for a short distance and the guise difference, essentially the same powertrain in a complete commercial monolithic chassis, clearly shows when it's a few hundred meters down the road.

Firstly, things are now more cohesive and car-like, which is not surprising given the foundation of MyKar's old auto kit. As before, the powertrain feels quite responsive, easier to control than gong. There's a noticeable hum from the engine at start-up (and when it's finally stopped), but when in motion, the system moves the car smoothly through the speed range.

It's not a long ride, but it's still easy to feel the intricacies of incorporating the right chassis into the mix. At around 60-70 km/h, the car handles and feels like a normal Axia, with the stock suspension showing good overall compliance, only the rear wheel is wider. after hardness.

We asked Zaki why he chose Axia over Myvi for the project and his answer was that the car was chosen because it was cheap, and to see how the system would shape the product. basic product, excluding the Axia price. As before, EV Innovations is using Axia Electric as a testbed to showcase the technology's capabilities. The company says the modular system can be adapted to multiple cars, with vehicle-switching capabilities. convenience from ICE, if the law changes this in the future.