Honda Winner X for the Asian market has been launched

Autofun Philippines – Honda continues to produce the Winner X for the Asian market, with an engine based on the CBR 150 and styling reminiscent of the CBR 1000! And we all know how "repairable" these machines are! Other engines of the same brand, Honda Supra GTR 150 price Philippines will also be of interest below.

The duck looks like a Supersport

We are not only here in Greece ... "burning" with super ducks, because in Southeast Asia, but models of this genre are also a timeless attraction for young people and not only. 24 hours ago Honda introduced the new Winner X, the model we met a few years ago called the Supra GTR 150. When you're young and your car is an extension of your style and expression of personality. yours you need to stand out at first sight and Winners do it easily:

It is painted in the colors and graphics of the CBR 1000 RR-R SP, with red, blue and white on the plastic rims and yellow. The front also follows the same philosophy, with two horizontal lights side by side, a hallmark of CBR.

150cc 15.4 hp engine for thrills

The engine of Honda Winner X is based on the very successful mechanical platform of the Honda CBR 150, ensuring a capacity of 15.4 horsepower, which is certainly more than enough for vivid performance from a vehicle weighing 155 kg. . The gearbox is a 6-speed, ie with a manual clutch, for that motoring feel.

At the peripheral level, Winner X is equipped with telescopic forks in the front suspension and a single shock absorber at the rear, while the brake system consists of front and rear discs. The model even has a keyless start system!

Price equivalent to 2000 euros

The new Honda Winner X, according to information, will have a selling price in Vietnam of 50.56 million VND, equivalent to 1,960 Euros at the direct exchange rate! In fact, it turns out that Winner is cheaper than its direct competitor in the Vietnamese market, Yamaha Exciter. So why isn't the new model also available in Greece? The answer probably lies in the need to harmonize it with the Euro 5 specifications to reach Europe, which is probably not (yet) on Honda's agenda...

Honda Supra GTR 150 and Yamaha MX King 150 are here to enliven the 150cc superbike segment in Indonesia. Playing in the same segment, but both bring their own advantages, both in terms of design and features and performance.

Yamaha provided a refresh of the previous look of the MX King 150 in September 2021. This motorcycle received a special paint color to celebrate the 60th anniversary of the Yamaha World Grand Prix. Meanwhile, Honda has no changes this year for the Supra GTR 150.

On paper, the Yamaha MX King 150 is based on a 150cc, SOHC, 4-stroke, liquid-cooled engine. This machine is capable of developing a maximum capacity of 15.1 hp at 8,500 rpm and a maximum torque of 13.8 Nm at 7,000 rpm. All that power is transmitted through a 5-speed powertrain. MX King 150 Yamaha World Grand Prix 60th Anniversary and Honda Supra GTR 150

Meanwhile, Honda Supra GTR 150 is equipped with a 149.16cc, DOHC, 4-stroke, liquid-cooled engine with automatic blower. The power generated is 16 hp at 9,000 rpm and 14.2 Nm of torque at 6,500 rpm. Power output is combined with a 6-speed drivetrain.

October 2022, how much is the price of the latest Honda Supra GTR 150 and Yamaha MX King 150? For the record, all these prices are taken from each manufacturer's official website and are on their way in Jakarta. These prices are still subject to change depending on the policy of each agent and region.