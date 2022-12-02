2022 Proton Iriz, Persona now with new Atlas interface

Wapcar Automotive News – B-segment duo Proton, Iriz and Persona have now won ATLAS, or ACO Tech Local Automotive Services, according to ACO Tech on its Twitter account.

This skin is available for the latest upgrades of the Iriz and Persona hatchbacks and hatchbacks launched last year. Users of these models can choose to receive the update over-the-air via the software update page in the settings menu, and their infotainment system will be updated. And Proton Persona colour can catch customers’eyes.

For the SUVs in the lineup, the Proton X70 and X50, a firm schedule for the rollout of over-the-air updates remains to be considered, as these models are highly dependent on the manufacturer, ACO Tech said.

ATLAS is an infotainment operating system that will be made available to interested OEMs, ACO Tech said at the product launch last September. This is a brand new infotainment operating system based on Android 9 (Pie), compared to the current GKUI software on some Proton models, on Android 8 or Oreo.

ACO Tech ATLAS Infotainment Operating System (11)ACO Tech ATLAS Infotainment

The move to the ATLAS infotainment system also resulted in the removal of the Proton branding on the GKUI setup which is also based on Android, as the ATLAS system is designed to integrate with any hardware that is compatible with the operating system. ATLAS. open to all automakers interested in using it, as mentioned.

The ATLAS interface appears to closely resemble the one implemented earlier in Iriz and Persona and is designed to position the map on the left side of the screen, while the widgets are customizable for things like the weather. , media playback and access to apps on the right-hand side of the screen.

Voice commands come with customizable command names and usernames, while voice recognition has been tweaked to better understand Malaysian localized English. Q2 of this year will bring calendar functionality, allowing users to sync mobile calendars and meeting reminders; This information will be fed into the system, which will then provide a suggested departure time to ensure they arrive on time for their appointments.

On the mobile side, the ATLAS Auto mobile app has also been rolled out to the Apple App Store for Apple iOS devices. For users of other mobile operating systems, ATLAS Auto will also be released on the Google Play Store as well as the Huawei App Library.

ACO Tech was born in 2020 from a joint venture agreement between Proton and Altel Communications with ECarX Technology (Hubei), which was established to develop automotive connected products and technologies. Products from ACO Tech are intended for markets in Malaysia as well as the wider ASEAN region.