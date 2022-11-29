My experience buying a used 2017 Honda Jazz

Jazz Music SV (2017)

The car runs well, has an infotainment system and even has a backup camera. If it rotates slightly to the left, sometimes it won't come back to center. The air conditioner is not cool and the brakes are a bit sluggish. I understand the meaning of weakness when I drive this car. If you're lazy to shift gears, you'll drag the engine around. I later learned from Wapcar Automotive News that this was a known problem with the Jazz's engine.

There are no serious warning signs and most of these problems seem to be easily fixable. So it all depends on the price. The original estimate was 5.9 L. I know they are exaggerating a bit, expecting a bargain from the customer. And Honda Jazz colors provided me more options then.I haggled down to 5.5 which we both accepted and confirmed the booking. I was proud of my negotiation skills, but my mother was unimpressed.

I know what you think. "You confirm without letting the mechanic check?". "Didn't even check the service history?". I knew I was taking a big risk, and to be honest, I didn't know a good mechanic either. I'm in a hurry, and yes, I close my eyes because I'm happy to have found a car that fits all of our criteria. But, in the end, it would come back to hurt me later.

I had big plans for my first car. Ever since the debut of Slavia, I've dreamed of owning a beautiful sedan and driving on deserted highways. Then Virtus came out, and I'm sure my first car will be a 150 hp German car. So I started saving money to invest in a fund, bought myself a credit card to improve my credit rating, and calculated that early 2024 would be a good time (I tend to be upbeat). plans a LOT..).

But suddenly I have to go to the office twice a week and need a car in 2022. I live 3 hours from my office and choosing public transport takes me through three different modes of transportation just to get to the nearest train station. It was too complicated in just two days. So I need a car and I need one in a few weeks. No time to plan (Imagine the pain).

A new car is a no-brainer, as I'm not ready to shell out big bucks and compromise on a car that I'll stick with for at least the next 5 years. So I have come to the conclusion that a used car is the right way to go. Being a lazy, socially disadvantaged person, I decided to check out used car websites. Two or three days after starting my search, I shortlisted a few cars under 5L.

But everything seemed so easy and convenient and that made me think. So I asked some of my friends what they thought of these sites. Amazingly, everyone had at least one horror story about these sites, even though none of them bought a used car. I feel like I shouldn't ask. It seems like everyone has an opinion about everything these days.

A week passed and I started to panic. I needed to be on duty on Wednesday, and hopes of finding a car began to fade. At that time, my mother came to the rescue. Now you can imagine that she encouraged me and made me want to go out there and find my dream car, right?…Wrong!! She started by asking me about car hunting.

Gradually, the formal conversation turned into a frank fight. She was angry because I was trying to buy a car online. My weak arguments about technology and convenience were ignored. She gave me an ultimatum, buy a car next week, or forget about it altogether. There is no better motivation than when your mother is pointing a gun at you.

So, in the end, I decided to visit the used car showroom. In 2012, when I was in school, my dad brought home a first generation Jazz. He received this from his office for a work-related trip. I didn't like cars at the time, but I fell in love with it as soon as I saw it. So did my sister and my mother. Over time we all forgot about the Jazz, but that must have stuck in my mind, because whenever I go through the list of cars, I always stop whenever I see one. a Jazz.

When I visit the galleries it makes no difference, and my mom is happy about it too. Now my mother is not satisfied with having a particular car, she wants a specific color, age and even is apprehensive about who the previous owner was! So to say it's hard to find the right car is an understatement. After 3 days in different showrooms, I started to question my decision to focus on one particular car. But since I'm not as good at talking as she is, I don't try to convince her. Wednesday came, I borrowed my mother's car and temporarily survived. I returned on Friday and the search resumed.

I have owned this car for more than 3 months now, it must be said that it has performed its role excellently. The showroom staff fixed most of the problems and even coated them with Teflon prior to delivery. The transfer of ownership was also done by them, everything went well and above all, the mother was very happy.

As you might have guessed, that's not the whole story. The day after giving birth, we took a short trip to Kottayam, about 40 kilometers from home. On the way back, the brake warning lights and ABS warning lights come on. I panicked a bit and tried the brakes. The brake system is good. Everything started going through my head and I decided to call the showroom. They also seemed surprised, as they had never received it before. They agree to pay for the repair or replacement. So I took the car to a Honda showroom and had them check it out.

Apparently the problem was with the ABS system and the replacement would cost me 30k. I asked them to retrieve the service history (I know I should have done this sooner). Finally, the faulty ABS was reported in February 2022 and the owner decided not to fix it. Either the first owner tricked the gallery and me, or the gallery was playing innocent. Either way, I accept that's the price of rushing to buy a used car. I didn't go for a replacement, as the brakes are pretty good and I consider myself a natural-born hairy-footed racer. So I should be able to manage without ABS.

Yeah, keep going, you can laugh at me. I spent about $10,000 replacing the gasket and a few other things and ended up taking it to the office the following week. So far it hasn't caused any more problems and I'm averaging 18.5 km/litre (gasoline). I plan to keep this car for the next two years, and then hopefully we'll have more sedans on the market.