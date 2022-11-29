The gruesome Ford Ranger Raptor is lord and master of any terrain

Wapcar Automotive News – Some time ago we received a Ford F-150 Lightning to test drive for a day. We can then test whether the vehicle electrification is successful. For us, Ford certainly succeeded. No matter its functions or its exterior - Ford Ranger colour is attractive enough to catch customers’ hearts. But as gasoline enthusiasts like us, the Ford Ranger Raptor makes our hearts beat even faster. Especially if that intro takes place in rough terrain near Barcelona.

Therefore, we are flying to Spain to test drive this 10 ton truck. Of course, we couldn't test the Ranger Raptor's off-road skills on the Veluwe, so Barcelona is the place to be. The Ranger Raptor is a gas-efficient off-road truck with civilian highway qualities, but especially for the unspoiled off-road terrain of our world. A real monster that knows how to tame any obstacle.

Ford Ranger Series

Let's talk about the iconic Ford Ranger line first. This is a world-famous model, the first version of which was released in 1982. You hear every brand say their cars are the best, but Ford backs that up with impressive numbers.

The Ford Ranger has been Europe's best-selling pickup truck since 2015. Not less, but force majeure. Ford Ranger's 38.1% market share is not without reason. The Ranger Series is solid and the Raptor Edition goes even further. Think of it as the Ranger's ST line. This box is unique, and that's not because of the 3.0-liter twin-turbo V6 it packs, but because of all the engineering that Ford has perfected. There is no better place to test out all the new aspects of this small tank than in the mountains of Catalonia. Or, the Grand Canyon wouldn't be bad either (probably something for the next model).

The first thing you need to understand is that this is a feature-packed pickup. In the graphically thick-looking menu, you can choose from 7 modes:

Normal, Sport and Slippery modes for urban roads. You can also choose between Rock, Sand, and Mud modes. And then you have the Baja mode for real off-road daredevils. Each in its own way is ideal for the conditions that the Raptor must overcome. During the day in Barcelona, ​​we will ride in groups of five Raptors through the unspoiled mountains of the south. With a lead instructor, each mode is tested in its own way. Two wheels drifting downhill on a sandy plain. Even the four wheels came loose while we hopped over a certain ramp, nothing was too crazy.

Also, a big thank you to the people responsible for the sound design at Ford. With a button on the sleek interior, you can set the exhaust to Baja mode. In Baja mode, the exhaust is open, so the roar of the V6 engine comes out. And trust us, it's pretty thick if you're driving on dirt roads at 90 km/h.

Next level traction control

One of the most impressive features of this Ford creation is Trail Control. We are all familiar with cruise control for highways. If you're too lazy to switch to your automatic transmission on the A4, you can lean back and use the cruise control. The Ford Ranger Raptor can also drive at the same speed all the time. Not on A4, but on rocks, rocks and potholes. Uphill or downhill, anything is possible. In Spain, you climb a steep slope like the red ski slope with the Raptor. With a view of the blue sky instead of the rocky ground, we always felt 100% safe.

It's amazing how a car can make so much power and quiet at the same time. At a trail control speed of 4 km/h, we climbed uphill and down the cliff. A feeling we have never felt before in a car. You have to rely entirely on the Raptor's technique, but you can easily do it in rock crawl mode.

Booster pedal

(ALS) in cars reduces turbo lag. The Raptor's anti-lag system is carried over from the GT race class. So it is not technically a disease for the Ford Ranger. Indeed, during our drift session on the Manresa sand circuit, you will be able to feel the power of the twin-turbo engine. With zero turbo power and with Baja tuning, the exhaust is also fully open. Drive around the bend without a fuss and enjoy that humming V6. Simply lovely.

Ford Ranger Raptor

After checking all the abilities of this huge dinosaur, all the Raptors were arranged symmetrically. The cars that were still shiny after being cleaned earlier in the day were now covered in mud and dust. This is what a car like this would look like. We tried our best to break something on the Raptors. After all the climbing on r.