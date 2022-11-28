Kawasaki Z650 RS is the ideal combination of classic and modern

Autofun Philippines – We hit the road with a Kawasaki Versys 650 recently. We liked it so much that we immediately took another Kawa with us when we returned this two-wheeler. This time, we will have a trip back up the memory with the beautiful Kawasaki Z650 RS.

The Z series is one of the most popular models among the Japanese, but if you asked us about the best-looking models made by Kawasaki, we would tell you their RS. Last year we hit the road with the Z900 RS, this time it's the younger brother's turn with the Kawasaki Z650 RS. So what makes RS so special? Kawasaki Z650 price Philippines ? We're not going around, because the looks really excite us. Watch it shine in the sun. It's like bumping into the girl you fell in love with in high school. Immediately that itch returned.

And yes, she is still very pretty. In fact, she has become more beautiful. Our version features a combination of silver, black and orange, with subtle orange lines reflecting on the fuel tank and wheels. Kawasaki's RS models are a nice homage to the past. In this case, it's an homage to the 1977 Z650-B1, based on the Z650 RS. The historical ode is clearly visible. Take a look at the equally beautifully designed fuel tank, side skirts and ducktail.

But don't worry: you don't have to be disappointed by old broken things by the roadside. Under the skin, the machine is fully equipped with today's technology. At first glance, it's the ideal combination of past and present. But is this also seen in practice?

Obviously, we're fans of the design now, so we move on to the driving experience. No, it's not the machine you use every day to get from Amsterdam to Eindhoven. Then you should use the latest Versys. This is a motorcycle for enthusiasts. With this, you want to take a stroll through the city center, be seen as you step down to the terrace, or enjoy it as you walk along the winding ditches of the Dutch polder landscape at sunset.

Driving pleasure at its best

While speed isn't the bike's only appeal, it does provide enough power to get you out of your position quickly.

We already said: in fact, that amount of power is just right. You can never complain about power, but it's the versatility that makes it so good. The 650 is so light and maneuverable that you can playfully move through the Dutch sugar savanna like a young antelope. At 188 kg, we can safely call it light and you can see it in the driving behavior.

Enjoy driving on short and winding roads as you can easily throw it from side to side. The smoothness of the transmission contributes to an enjoyable driving experience. If you happen to go too far, he won't immediately display grumpy and disruptive behavior around, but he'll think the same way you do. If you really want to rage, you can expand it to 10,000 rpm, which comes with a great rumble like the soundtrack of the RS. We can only say: it's a pleasure to drive.

That fun continues as you park the Z650 RS and watch it shine in the sun for a while. What a beautiful engine. Obviously we're not the only ones with this opinion given the comments made by passers-by during our photo session. This time we left out the story that it was only in our possession for review and we are grateful for the compliments. Well, if we have a budget of just under 10,000, this would be a very good candidate for us to spend money on.