Why You Should Buy The 1997 Jaguar XKB Convertible

Jaguar has been known for decades as an innovative automaker, with one company starting to produce custom bodywork for the conventional Austin Seven chassis.

After World War II, Jaguar launched the XK120 sports car with the all-new XK straight-six engine. Soon after, Jaguar unveiled the stunning V-12, its second all-new engine. In the late 1980s, the brand created a new all-aluminum inline-six engine, followed by an all-new fourth engine, the DOHC V-8, which was brought up to the XK8.

Seen from a hero's perspective, the XK8 debuts at the right time, especially since Jaguar's last true sports car, the refined roadster XK-E, was discontinued in 1974, leaving the supercar behind. controversial XJ220. The next XJ-S has the greatness of a V12, but lacks comfort and convenience, as well as agility and balance. The brand has entered the frontier of the millennium as a completely modern automaker that can compete with the best in the world thanks to its relationship with Ford.

The XJ-S serves as the starting point for the XK8, although the rear-wheel drive chassis has been significantly enhanced and modified. It has all the amenities of a compact coupe, but has the added ability to transform into convertible cars at the touch of a button.

Here's why you should buy the 1997 Jaguar XK8 Convertible. The XK8's most appealing feature, despite its reverse, high-speed stability and peak power, is its eye-catching appearance, which also plays a major role in the driving experience.

The XK8 makes a first impression on you with a style that attracts and captures your attention wherever you go. This is unquestionably one of the finest Jaguars ever made, with wide air intakes reminiscent of the E-Type and a beautifully curvaceous design, and superb craftsmanship that weaves the cutting edge of electric power. into the famous past.

Compared to the V12-powered Type E and Series III, the XK8 has a newer look, better soundproofing, and overall much safer.

The interior of the XK8 is completely Jaguar, with a variety of leather and wood materials. Attached to the front axle is a leather-wrapped and wood-paneled steering wheel, with a fancy design that is both comfortable and luxurious.

The front seats combine comfort and lateral support better than any other in the sport-luxury category, although headroom on the convertible is slightly less than in the coupe. Some of the cool features are power windows, power door locks, power mirrors, cruise control, air conditioning and stereo AM-FM radio with cassette tape and CD player.

The front is very comfortable, providing good lateral support. While made of the same high-quality materials, the rear seats are a different story, with a beautifully padded luggage rack that, like most vehicles, is defined as two plus two. Jaguar's all-new AJ-V8 engine delivers enthusiasm: cylinder head and aluminum block, dual overhead camshafts, four valves per cylinder, variable cam timing, 290 hp at 6,100 rpm and 284 lb-ft of torque at 4,250 rpm /minute. Weighing just 441 pounds, this Jaguar engine is the lightest in its class. The transmission is equipped with Jaguar's J-gate gear lever, allowing you to use it fully automatically or manually by pressing to the left of the "J".

The XK8's suspension is capable of handling any situation, whether you decide to navigate a zigzag track, overcome an obstacle with a pole, or simply plunge down a twisty road. The front suspension consists of double wishbones, with the inner ends of the wishbones attached to a crossbar that also serves as a structural member. Similar to the front suspension, the rear uses wishbones and one-piece coil springs and shock absorbers for support. The lower collarbone serves as the lower part of the suspension, while the drive shafts of each wheel act as the upper component.

The XK8's 17-inch Pirelli P-Zero tires offer incredible grip as well as an exceptional combination of ride and handling, including reduced body roll, excellent weight distribution and responsiveness. decisive response. The Jaguar XK8 Cabriolet rivaled vehicles like the Mercedes SL500 and Corvette of the time. Performance is on par with Mercedes while being less expensive. In addition, the Jaguar's trunk is significantly larger than that of the SL.

Although the Jaguar has a smaller engine than the Corvette, it also offers more luxury and slightly better ride quality. In terms of quietness, the XK8 is one of the few cars that can compete with the Lexus LS400. During the year of manufacture, a 1997 XK8 had a list price of $73,000. According to Classic, a site that tracks antique car auctions, buyers expect to pay an average of $11,515 for a 1997 Jaguar XK8 Convertible, with some well-preserved models priced at $32,500.