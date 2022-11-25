What's the difference between FWD and AWD?

Wapcar Automotive News – If you're browsing through vehicles, you may notice that some models come standard with front-wheel drive (FWD), but all-wheel drive (AWD) is available for a small fee.

To decide which option is best for you, it's important to understand what these vehicles' powertrain types are and what the difference is between FWD and AWD.

Automakers and dealers love touting the all-wheel drive's all-weather ability and the more confidence it inspires in bad weather. But is all-wheel drive really necessary? Finding the right transmission option depends on your location and driving needs. If you want to better understand the key differences between the two systems, as well as their pros and cons, read on:

Front wheel drive (FWD)

FWD is exactly what the name suggests:

The front wheels act as the driving wheels or the wheels receiving power from the engine. Before being sent to the wheels, power is first sent to the transmission, which acts as a kind of combination between the transmission and the differential. Finally, the gearbox sends power to the front wheels.

One of the reasons this design has become the preferred layout of modern cars is that it is inherently fuel-efficient while also providing cost-effective packaging and better use of space. Front-wheel drive cars don't need a longitudinal drive, shaft drive or rear differential, all of which are required for rear-wheel drive as well as some four-wheel drive cars. By removing these components, you can have a flat interior floor and lower cargo hold. The result is a more spacious cabin, lighter weight and reduced power/transmission loss between the engine and the drive wheels.

FWD is also a safer option than rear-wheel drive (RWD), the reason being its behavior at the limit of traction. If you lose control while driving a rear-wheel drive vehicle, that usually means the rear tires have lost grip - in other words, more force is sent to the tires than they can handle. At this point, the tire loses grip and begins to slip. During such sliding, the rear becomes light and can move quickly, leading to overtaking and 360-degree turns if you're not careful, despite the standard traction control system on modern cars. This can sometimes be prevented.

This scenario is much less likely with front-wheel drive. In most cases, a front-wheel-drive car that turns too quickly will understeer – a situation where the car turns less than you'd like. When that happens, it feels like we're going into a corner. For anyone who isn't a race car driver, this is the easiest situation to deal with, as there's no risk of the rear end breaking and spinning you.

Compared to four-wheel drive, a front-wheel drive vehicle will have better fuel economy in most cases. With fewer heavy components to haul and fewer mechanical parts to carry, a front-wheel drive vehicle typically gets an extra mile or two per gallon than a comparable four-wheel drive model.

If there's anything wrong with front-wheel drive, it's a matter of grip and performance. Take, for example, the terrifying phenomenon of driving torque. Have you ever stomped on the accelerator of a front-wheel-drive car only to feel the steering wheel jerk out of your hands as the car swerved into the curb? This is the steering torque. It can harm high-performance front-wheel drive cars and is a major reason why there are relatively few front-wheel drive vehicles above 300 hp on the road.

Another reason high performance and front-wheel drive don't work well together is handling characteristics. Is that the safer way of handling that we talked about earlier? Great for your entry-level crossover, but not so great for a sports car. More neutral handling is found on both AWD and RWD vehicles.

And a word about grip. Yes, it has been said many times that front-wheel drive is better than rear-wheel drive in snow and slippery conditions, and it's true. But that doesn't mean the front-wheel drive system is completely unaffected. You can certainly spin the tires of a front-wheel drive car in an uneven parking lot, even if the weight of the engine is on top of the front tire. A front-wheel drive vehicle won't offer as much grip or a sense of security in the snow as a four-wheel drive vehicle.

All-wheel drive (AWD)

Not so long ago, all-wheel drive was just a curiosity, but today, many buyers consider it a must-have option when ordering their new car. Note that more and more new vehicles are offering this option, from muscle cars like the Dodge Challenger to compact cars like the Mazda 3.

Most AWD sedans and crossovers use a part-time system; This means that all-wheel drive only intervenes when necessary. The rest of the time, in most cases, the system sends all the power to the front wheels (or sometimes to the rear wheels, as is the case with the Dodge Challenger). If the car detects that the front tire is slipping or slipping, it will trigger the rear wheels to fail.

Some AWD options, like those found in Subaru models, use a full-time AWD system. As the name implies, power is always transmitted to all four wheels, no matter what the conditions. When weather conditions turn bad, the system can change the distribution of force between all four wheels.

Full-time four-wheel drive is also found on performance cars; For example, the Nissan GT-R uses such a system to achieve a 0-60mph time of under 3 seconds. Whether it's a full-time or part-time system, better traction is the calling card of any AWD vehicle. It seems easier to get a two-wheel-drive car in a situation where the two-wheel-drive car is reeling hopelessly. It won't be as fast with an AWD vehicle; The engine powers both the front and rear axles, and chances are one of them has some traction to work with. This greatly reduces - but does not eliminate - the risk of getting stuck somewhere or losing control.

On the road, an all-wheel drive vehicle will also have better traction, whether in wet or dry conditions. And it's still useful on off-road trails, where ruts or two twisty trails can create risky trailhead approaches.

If there's one big downside to all-wheel drive, it's cost. When you first buy a new AWD vehicle, you should spend at least $2,000 more than if you bought a comparable front-wheel drive model. And the more you drive it, the more fuel you burn, because the extra hardware needed to drive all four wheels makes the car heavier and creates additional transmission loss. However, part of the total asset cost may be recovered at the time of the transaction; The resale value of AWD vehicles is better than that of FWD vehicles.

One of the unfortunate side effects of AWD is the false sense of confidence it can bring. Yes, it can help you to stop when the weather is bad. But it won't let you stop faster. It's easy to fall into a false sense of safety while driving on an uneven road in your all-wheel-drive Honda CR-V or Toyota RAV4, but if you have to start brakes, you won't be any better off than anyone else on the road, whether they have AWD or not.

Also, don't confuse AWD with a four-wheel drive vehicle. People sometimes use the term interchangeably, but there are major differences between the two systems:

Don't expect to follow the Jeep Wrangler through the mountains in your Subaru Forester. AWD vehicles can only handle light off-road activities, as they are lighter and lower than the four-wheel drive vehicles found in more rugged SUVs and pickups. If you plan to go off-roading often, a 4x4 system will better suit your needs.