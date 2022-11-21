New Honda Jazz EX Style 2022 review

Autofun Philippines – The EX styling retains the typical Jazz strengths with an extremely spacious cabin and outstanding fuel economy. The hybrid system operates very smoothly, operating and handling more than usual. However, we can't help but feel that this flagship lineup doesn't really add enough to justify the additional cost compared to more widely equipped models in the range.

Meet the Honda Jazz EX Style - the top-of-the-line version of one of the most spacious city cars money can buy. While many would consider the space itself something of high value, could this chic decor represent a perfect match for Jazz? As you'd expect, the kit levels are excellent. From the outside, it stands out from the rest of the range thanks to its unique set of 16-inch alloy wheels. There's also a contrasting black roof plus exterior side mirrors - seemingly a must-have for any saloon these days - and an elongated rear spoiler. However, Honda Jazz price Philippines is very reasonable.

Inside, Jazz is well-appointed. The seats are upholstered in half fabric, half leather, while the front seats are heated, as is the steering wheel. The fabrics feel appropriately smart and the responsive touchscreen is supported by a digital control panel. While it looks solid, inside it doesn't look or feel as distinctive as the Skoda Fabia or the Renault Clio.

Review of used Honda Jazz (Mk3, 2015-2020)

The trim level may have introduced some fancy tech, but the Jazz's big undisputed selling point is practicality. It starts at the front, where there are no less than nine separate cargo spaces for driver and passenger. Three of them are cup holders. There's also a pair of gloveboxes, which provide plenty of secure storage, and large door pockets. Our only minor complaint is that we wish the smartphone prices were a bit deeper; if it tilts more like in cars like Fabia, it will hold the device more firmly.

Meanwhile, there's plenty of space in the rear seats. Although the Honda is shorter than its Skoda rival, the taller roofline and short hood do wonders for the package, with knee room in the rear being one obvious area where the Jazz excels. However, the center seat is designed to be a temporary position; the seats are narrow, sitting and round, which means that, unlike outdoor chairs, sitting on it is not very comfortable. Honda's "magic seats" also contribute to the convenience.

Not only can the seat cushions fold into the backrest to create extra high storage space in the middle of the vehicle, but smart hinges mean that when the backrest is folded down, the cushion falls to the floor, allowing for a completely flat position. and low storage space. Sitting up, the 304-liter trunk is quite good in terms of volume, but not top-of-the-line. The cargo net hook is another extra feature in addition to the standard EX version.

In everyday driving, Honda's hybrid system is one of the most seamless on the market. Never mind micro-rivals like the Renault Clio E-Tech and Toyota Yaris - the transition between petrol and electric is the smoothest you'll find in any hybrid on sale. The electric motor delivers plenty of punch from the line, so even during short bursts of electric-only driving, performance is snappy.

The only downside is that the engine can be a bit annoying when accelerating hard for long periods of time - when accelerating on the highway or overtaking, for example. While the CVT gearbox artificially increases engine rpm to give it the feel of a conventional gearbox, there is still a nasty spike when you demand all the power delivered. In this area, its hybrid rivals Toyota and especially Renault got off to a good start.