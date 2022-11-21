7-seat SUV: Ford Everest accelerates, 'threats' the throne Toyota Fortuner

Autofun Philippines – After the first few months of scarce supply, Ford Everest began to accelerate and continued to become the best-selling model in the 7-seat SUV segment in October, directly threatening the position of rival Toyota Fortuner in the sales race. year 2022.

Entering the peak shopping period at the end of the year, the Vietnamese auto market continued to maintain its positive momentum in October 2022, when most of the car segments being distributed saw a sharp increase in vehicle sales. Including the 7-seat SUV segment.

Specifically, statistics released by the Vietnam Automobile Manufacturers Association (VAMA) have shown that, by the end of the past month, the entire 7-seat SUV segment with body-on-frame chassis design has been sold. a total of 2,250 vehicles, a sharp increase of 708 vehicles, equivalent to nearly 46 percent compared to the previous month. Toyota Fortuner price Philippines owns a high cost performance.

Notably, except for the Isuzu mu-X, all models in this segment recorded growth in sales. The most impressive continues to be the Ford Everest. The sales report compiled by VAMA shows that by the end of October, the SUV from the US once again "shined" when it achieved impressive sales of 1,289 vehicles to customers, a sharp increase of 490 vehicles compared to the same month. 9.

Meanwhile, the direct competitor to Ford Everest, Toyota Fortuner, has just had a relatively successful month, when the number of cars sold was quite high, reaching 835 vehicles. This sales increased slightly by 172 vehicles compared to the previous month. However, it is still not enough for the Japanese model to reclaim the "kingdom" from the opponent.

Thus, this is the third consecutive month that Ford Everest has risen to the top of the monthly sales chart in the 7-seat SUV segment in Vietnam. However, if calculated in the first 10 months of 2022, Toyota Fortuner is still the 7-seat SUV with the highest sales, with a total of 6,532 vehicles delivered to customers.

While, Ford Everest has prospered in the last 3 months, but in the first period of 2022, the model from the US sold quite "sluggish", due to a shortage of supply, and the mentality of waiting for the new generation from client. Accumulated to the end of October 2022, only a total of 4,810 Everest vehicles were sold. This sales is still nearly 2,000 cars behind rival Fortuner and it is forecasted that it will be difficult for Ford to "turn the tide" in the race to the throne of sales in the 7-seat SUV segment in Vietnam this year.

In the rest, Mitsubishi Pajero Sport, although still not making many impressions, but in general, in October, it also showed very positive signals. The sales report from the Japanese automaker shows that this SUV model sold 76 vehicles last month, a sharp increase of 52 vehicles compared to the previous month. Accumulated from the beginning of 2022, the number of Pajero Sport cars delivered to customers by Mitsubishi dealers also reached nearly 1,000 units.

Meanwhile, as mentioned, Isuzu mu-X since the launch of the new generation in July, after nearly 3 months of sales, has almost remained "stagnant" and has not been able to break through as expected. At the end of the past month, this model even went against the market when sales plummeted. Specifically, Isuzu dealers nationwide in the whole month of October only delivered 50 cars, down 8 cars compared to the previous month.

In addition, the 7-seater SUV segment in Vietnam also has another very notable name, VinFast Lux SA2.0. However, in recent months, the Vietnamese brand car company has stopped publishing sales figures for this model. Previously, in mid-July, VinFast also officially stopped distributing petrol cars in Vietnam, including Lux SA2.0.