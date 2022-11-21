Mercedes-Benz EQE review: Cheaper than an EQS but no less good

Wapcar Automotive News – Mercedes-Benz is slowly completing its fleet of 100% electric vehicles with the stunning flagship EQS model, which turns out to be great ice cream if you want a luxury sedan. However, this car has a starting price of just under £100,000 and can be inflated above that figure if you add all the trimmings. By comparison, the Mercedes-Benz EQE, even in its top-of-the-line exclusive 350+ luxury version, looks like a bargain with an on-road price of £89,345.

It's also a smaller sedan than the EQS, so if you're struggling with driving space and want a lot of luxury, you'll find the EQE to be more than enough. There's a decent 90kWh battery pack and the range is rumored to be up to 500km on a full charge, while performance is handled well by 288bhp and 565Nm of torque when squeezed if you want to hit the highway. Despite its size and weight, the EQE boasts plenty of spin, with a 0-62mph time of 6.4 seconds and a top speed of 130mph. Take the Mercedes-Benz car price in Malaysia into consideration, it is good enough for a heavy-duty, luxury ride like that.

Absolutely cute design

Not everyone wants to drive around in an expensive car that screams "Look at me!", which is why the Mercedes-Benz EQE may be popular with some. Even the complete model is here, the Mercedes-Benz EQE 350+ Exclusive Luxury Edition is quite low. Reviewers may even say it looks a bit pedestrian, but those soft lines will form in you the longer you're around it. Fans of shiny things won't be completely disappointed with the large chrome door handles that pop out when you unlock the car. They are illuminated after dark, while the puddle lights are impressively high-resolution and add a splash of color. There's even more fun in the dark ahead, nothing short of a small firework that lights up the headlight area as you approach the car, get inside and hit the "Start" button.

This reasonably underrated luxury corner also works very well in everyday situations, with many letting you out at intersections, perhaps even more so than loud models. than in the MB range. It was a sure win. You also get a car that's actually pretty practical, with large doors that open wide - albeit with a bit less rear headroom and a respectable 430-litre trunk that's hidden under the hood instead of the rear trunk. There's a cable inside if you need to plug in a charger, though ideally you'll want to find a quick outlet where 10-80 percent can be reached in about 30 minutes if you can find one.

Driving, range and charging

Once you're in the great driver's seat and get the tech setup you love, the ride is largely great. In fact, the effect is the same as seen in the bulkier EQS. However, as mentioned above, the significant benefit with the EQE's dash is that it is not affected by much of the reflections from the digital display's range.

The overall effect you get from controlling the EQE is also quite mild. Although there are three driving modes, of which sport is attractive, it is a comfort that is used most. It's good for battery life, but there's Eco if you misjudge those essential trips to the charger, and the car shifts so well that you don't really feel the need to change much. A cockpit is also a great place, with a column-mounted gearshift lever, paddles for recovery, and seemingly endless options hidden in that chunky, high-resolution touchscreen or digital display. .

Although the Mercedes-Benz EQE 350+ is generally a great car to drive, there are a few minor points that will bother you. Acceleration is smooth and seamless, as is the ability to stop thanks to the powerful yet spongy brakes that - as is the case with many electric cars - work like a gift. Drag the reproduction tab in front of the steering wheel and you'll see that the resulting effect is quite harsh. It works, but it seems a bit at odds with all the other conveniences that come with this car.

Another thing, which can be easily remedied if you're bothered messing around with the infotainment system settings, is ambient lighting. It's so good that you usually don't want to touch it. However, driving in the dark, on a murky, foggy night next to the A30, glare from its subtle colors tended to obstruct the outside rearview mirror's view. You also get mirror images of the circular vents at the bottom of the dashboard. Perhaps, if you've had the car longer, you could set things up a bit better. However, the way it turns off and turns red on one side if you accidentally cross the white line is quite tricky.

Another thing to watch out for with the EQE is reversing it, since at least the rear window visibility is limited, just like the EQS. The rearview camera tech is great though and fixes that, but since the vehicle is quite large it takes a little longer to get back to the Pod Point charging trays that are no longer free at Tesco.