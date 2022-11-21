New Nissan X-Trail: a tough guy and a smoothie

Wapcar Automotive News – The 4th generation of Nissan's large SUV model possesses a series of talents that surprise many people

Nissan has revealed the fourth generation of its X-Trail full-size SUV, offering a great improvement to such a solid multi-purpose vehicle.

That's largely thanks to the optional e-Power system, which uses a 1.5-liter three-cylinder petrol engine to generate the electricity that powers the car. So it's really a gas-powered electric car.

The system, which costs an extra £2,435 on the X-Trail, first appeared on the Nissan Note in Japan in 2016 and has been so successful that it has taken the model to the top of sales. In spite of it, Nissan car price in Malaysia you can browse here.

Perhaps the best-selling version also includes the optional e-4orce, a £2,200 all-wheel-drive system that uses front and rear electric motors to drive both wheels and together produces the 211 ch. . We've seen these systems on other Nissan vehicles, but they seem more suitable for the X-Trail. The engine has variable compression ratio technology, which ensures that the engine runs at maximum efficiency and delivers more power when traveling, such as up a hill, and more economically when traveling uphill on a flat land.

The engine is quiet enough except on really steep ramps, and the cabin looks upscale, sleek and elegant, thanks in part to the noise-canceling technology that seems to work extremely well.

There's deep padding on the dashboard and perfect stitching on the seats is done by laser-guided stitching. All create a really high-end feeling. It's a tall seven-seater, with ample space between the wheels and plastic-wrapped wheel arches, giving the X-Trail an authentic look to go anywhere. There are plenty of typical Nissan styling cues up front, including a deep Ariya-like grille and wide but shallow headlights, although the rear styling, as with so many SUVs, is more anonymous.

The absence of a gearbox or drive shaft results in useful weight savings and additional interior space due to the flat floor.

On the road, it drives like a regular electric car, with just a slight growl from the engine. Most of its energy regeneration is done by the rear motor, which reduces the intensity when you release the throttle and helps eliminate motion sickness.

The rear doors open 90 degrees to make it easier for younger passengers to get into the child seats, and the second-row seats can slide 220 mm back for more space. The optional third-row seat is only suitable for passengers about 5 feet tall - so it's best for occasional use by children.

It's not a full hybrid and has a smaller 2.1 kWh battery under the floor, which means you don't lose as much trunk depth as you do in many hybrids, so there's still 575 liters of useful cargo space - no best-in-class but still good enough.

When the car was launched in Slovenia, we tested its off-road capabilities on a specially built-track. The X-Trail's downhill control is impressive, and when you're going uphill and can only see the sky through the windshield, there's a low camera so you can keep an eye on the road.

In addition to the driving modes for Normal, Sport and "B" reproduction, there is an e-Pedal button for additional reproduction and one-pedal driving. The system works well and you really only need to step on the brake in an emergency.

The X-Trail range starts as a £32,030 front-wheel-drive mild hybrid, but most sales are expected to be full-fat versions with e-Power and e-4orce, with a price of £39,430 still lower than the Hyundai Santa Fe by about £7,000.

The new X-Trail offers the perfect combination of performance, value and a level of refinement that will surprise many.