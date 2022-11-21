The end of the road for Toyota's full-hybrid Prius

Wapcar Automotive News – It's been almost 30 years since Toyota unveiled perhaps its most innovative vehicle at the Toyota Motor Show. It then became the Prius - the world's first mass-produced hybrid car - and 5 million units have been sold worldwide since then. Now it is no more. But why?

In short, the current SUV-style craze has caused Prius sales to plummet. The fact that there were only 29 Prius cars sold in Ireland last year is underlined by correspondingly higher vehicle sales such as the Toyota Corolla C-HR hybrid SUV model. Search for more information on Toyota car price in Malaysia here.

Add the more appealing Corolla and you have a very close role to the sculptural but less attractive Prius sedan. In the UK, last year's figures were 563 Prius units sold compared with 18,000 C-HRs.

Toyota's reason for lifting the current Prius out of its misery in the market is that the company already has a wide range of hybrid vehicles available to suit every need.

However, it's not quite the end of the road for the Prius. A new version - with plug-in technology - is due in the middle of next year and the irony is that it looks a lot more attractive than the car it replaces. Gone are the creases that characterize the current model's sides and here's a new sharp aerodynamics. The images so far are impressive. The interior is also given a makeover.

According to Toyota, its main selling point is its promised electric-only range that will exceed 90 km. That should put it ahead of competitors, whose plug-ins are often half that capable in mixed driving conditions. Hybrid systems continue to dominate Toyota's growth strategy as it believes that for many parts of the world, complete electrification is not a viable option at this time. He cites the high cost of producing and purchasing electric cars as well as the lack of infrastructure globally as the main reasons for this, and it's a compelling argument since many drivers depend on charging. public in Ireland.

The upgraded battery of the new Prius plug-in fits under the rear seats without affecting interior space. It pairs with a 2.0-liter gasoline engine to deliver 221 horsepower.

The car will have a solar panel. The car is expected to come with a solar roof as standard, which Toyota says will charge more than 1,000 kilometers in electric mode per year. It also powers devices like the air conditioner and adds to the cost of parking.

The Prius plug-in is expected to arrive in Ireland by the middle of next year.