Don't Buy the 2019 Mitsubishi Mirage Just Because It's a Cheap Used Car

There's nothing simpler than the 2019 Mitsubishi Mirage. As one of the cheapest cars on sale when new, its lack of style, build quality, and performance certainly fits the price bracket. However, don't be too sure this is the right choice. It could very well be a huge waste of money.

US News & World Report seems to agree on the unappealing prospect of owning a 2019 Mirage. To them, it's one of the worst cheap used cars for three reasons. I promise Mitsubishi Mirage price Philippines is not overwhlemed.

With 4 speakers, 3 cup holders, 2 sunshades and ceiling lights, the 2019 Mitsubishi Mirage is not very comfortable. It comes with a seven-inch touchscreen with Bluetooth capabilities. Customers also get an extra port, so you can plug in your Zune and party like it was in 2004. But what if you're looking for Android Auto or Apple CarPlay? You will need to upgrade from a base model.

In many areas, Mitsubishi has decided to reduce the price of the Mirage but sparing no money with the noise of the buttons. Every time the A/C system changes, it's like the "Add 30 Seconds" button on the microwave. The rear seats are even more uncomfortable, aside from the ill-fitting carpet, exposed door latches and the lack of a red door lock indicator light.

Wishing passengers a comfortable seat because the rear seats are not designed for humans. It has no sections or borders, so it's basically a lower quality foam couch. Not to mention there is no steering wheel lock when the car is off. But don't worry; It's very unlikely that someone will try to steal it.

Instead, the safety standards of the 2019 Mitsubishi Mirage are subject to current minimums imposed by the federal government. For example, buyers won't find features like radar cruise control, automatic braking or the like. Mirages have side curtain airbags, but the Insurance Institute for Highway Safety details many areas of damage.

As for reliability, Consumer Reports didn't even bother to rate the Mirage. U.S. News has rated its reliability 2/5. Mitsubishis are generally above average when it comes to reliability. However, since the Mirage has a starting MSRP of around $15,000 when new, you can speculate. However, the build quality, safety standards, and reliability are even worse than the subcompact's interior.

2019 Mitsubishi Mirage less grip than tractors

The Mirage's 1.2-liter three-cylinder engine makes just 78 horsepower and 74 pound-feet of torque, Edmunds says. Even though the car weighs only a ton, the car hits 0-60 mph in a ridiculous 12.1 seconds. And don't let the optimistic 140mph speedometer fool you. In most situations, horses are the faster way to move. Mirage 2019 runs slow, but Mitsubishi makes up for it by being louder than the yellow Blue Bird that is racing on the red dirt road. The hysterical gaps in the panels make driving on the highway feel like you're taking in the atmosphere. Even though the tires are small - 14 inches in diameter and less than half the width - they still make a shrill noise. Coupled with the fragile suspension, you'll feel every imperfection on the road. But it can be a safety feature. Driving the Mirage will grab your attention because running on reflective roads is like crashing into a deer.

Are there valid alternatives to the 2019 Mitsubishi Mirage?

Right. Other eco-friendly compacts like the Chevrolet Spark and Nissan Versa will offer better build quality. They may have similar performance and great fuel economy, but bringing $15,000 on the used market is a better option.

For example, Autotrader shows a lot of Ford Fiestas under $15,000 with less than 40,000 miles. Although the models are from 2014, they will still be better equipped than the Mirage. Toyota Corollas are also a good choice. Autotrader lists dozens of models that, despite being ten years old, have only had 30,000 miles on the odometer for under $15,000.

Either way, an older car is a step up from the Mitsubishi Mirage. The Japanese automaker may have aimed to create one of the cheapest new cars for sale, but sadly, it succeeded. They created today's Yugo.