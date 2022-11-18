What Is the Most Affordable Honda Car in 2023?

Wapcar Automotive News – Since the Honda Fit was produced a few years ago, car buyers may be wondering which is the most affordable car from the Japanese manufacturer. After all, the Fit has been the go-to option (pun intended) for budget buyers for over a decade. But with this powerful small sedan in the lineup, where is Honda's cheapest car for the 2023 model year?

With the Honda Fit out of stock, it's no surprise that the 2023 Civic sedan is the most affordable Honda car you can buy. Take Honda car price in Malaysia as an example, the Honda Civic 2023 has a starting MSRP of $24,650, nearly $2,000 off the next affordable car – the Accord – by almost $2,000. The main change to the 2023 model year is the removal of the Civic LX version.

That makes the Civic Sport the current base model at the aforementioned starting price. This sports car is equipped with a 2.0-liter engine with 158 horsepower combined with a continuously variable transmission. It also comes with sporty exterior touches that the front end lacks. Standout features include gloss black 18-inch wheels, chrome exhaust pipes, gloss black side mirrors and matte black upper window trim. The interior of the Civic Sport 2023 is also a bit sporty. The only interior color available is black, which goes well with the sport upholstery covering the seats. There's also a leather-wrapped steering wheel, a 7-inch touchscreen infotainment system, and a 180-watt audio system, all of which make the Civic Sport a bargain.

Buyers who need a little more cabin space than the Honda Civic has to offer should consider the Accord. The good news for potential buyers is the all-new Accord for the 2023 model year. Honda has given the midsize sedan a facelift with a refined exterior aesthetic as well as an updated interior.

There are also new standard driver safety aids and a two-motor hybrid powertrain for fuel-efficient models. However, the base 2023 Accord LX model will have a 1.5-liter turbocharged petrol engine that produces 192 hp and 192 lb-ft of torque. Pricing for the 2023 model has yet to be announced.

However, the Honda Accord 2022 is still available on the manufacturer's website and starts at $26,520. Buyers will find similar specs on this year's base Accord LX model, but won't get any updates on appearance or safety technology.

Buyers looking for Honda's lowest-priced model in the lineup should check out the SUVs and crossovers section. The most affordable model is the Honda HR-V 2023, which starts at $23,800 (not including shipping). For that money, buyers can get a base version of the HR-V LX, which comes with a 158-horsepower engine, Honda Sensing suite of driver-assistance features, and Apple Carplay compatibility.

The HR-V is primarily available in a front-wheel drive configuration, but an all-wheel drive configuration is also available. Finally, if you're looking for Honda's cheapest car, look no further than the all-powerful Civic, because we doubt Honda will launch another Fit any time soon.