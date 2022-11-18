Perodua Ativa Hybrid owner review

Wapcar Automotive News – The Perodua Ativa Hybrid is finally shipping and as one of the lucky 300 subscribers, here's my personal opinion on how it compares to the Ativa's regular turbocharged variant. To begin with, Perodua car price in Malaysia is one of key factors to attract customers.

Like the Ativa Turbo, the Hybrid has some differences when it comes to knowing what to look out for. Let's start with the front end, which has a completely different look. The grille is smaller and island-shaped instead of the wide grille that connects the headlights together on the Turbo. The fog lights are encased in a black diamond-shaped case rather than a T-shaped Perodua case. This creates a less aggressive front-end look for the Hybrid - I like to call it cute.

Moving to the sides, another sticking difference - and one that's not something the Ativa Turbo can easily convert - are the five-legged wheels. The Ativa Turbo uses four-legged wheels. The side mirrors are also of different sizes, the Hybrid version has a slightly smaller size; and if you look from the passenger side, the rearview mirror comes with very JDM side mirrors. The Hybrid rides a bit lower than the Ativa Turbo, but in real life that's not noticeable unless you park them side by side. As for the rear, how do you know if the Ativa in front of you is a Hybrid or not? First of all, the ATIVA logo on the rear trunk has nothing else attached. No AV or H badges here, just ATIVA. Then, looking at the bumpers, the reflectors - like the ones at the front - are shaped like rotating diamonds instead of the Perodua's T-shape. In addition, if you look closely at the driver's bumper, you will see the rear fog lights. And as a bonus, the license plate holder is very small, as it follows the Japanese license plate size, not the Malaysian one.

Speaking of the rear, did you know that the Hybrid has an all-plastic rear door? This made my friends ask "is it safe?". Well, that would be better, as plastic is the tailgate material of choice for many newer vehicles in Japan. The advantage of plastic is obvious - weight reduction. But don't worry, it's tough and sturdy enough - not the kind of plastic used to make the flimsy cutlery that comes with our nasi lemak.

Moving inside and sitting in the driver's seat, you will immediately feel that the interior looks quite refined. The bold red on the seats, door trim, vents and dashboard are gone - instead, you're greeted by a black, gray and silver themed cabin.

Now, depending on your age and preferences, you will either love it or hate it. Personally, I like it because I've always preferred a less "sporty" interior for cars of this size. Maybe that perspective will change when I can finally own a Bugatti Veyron. But until that day comes, I want a modest-looking interior to match my modest little car.

There are hard plastic surfaces all around, similar to the Ativa Turbo we know today, but I'm glad Perodua decided not to skimp on the most basic trim here. You can find soft leather surfaces in all the important places - on the steering wheel, gear lever, elbow pads, on the fabric upholstery and headrests.

The center console has been completely redesigned, as the Hybrid uses an electronic handbrake (EP8) instead of a traditional handbrake. This makes it possible to add a pair of large cup holders. Combined with EPB, an automatic brake hold button. It spoils me and the more I use the car the lazier I feel! More on that later.

The Hybrid retains the standard Rocky automatic climate control system with two round buttons. I think it looks more friendly with the rest of the interior, with the two circular controls on the steering wheel, as well as the central steering hub. But again, it's personal preference. It will lack the memory functionality found on Perodua's AC controls.

That said, I find automatic air conditioners much easier to use, as it's a set-and-forget it solution, so whether it's on a hot day or a cold night, the air conditioner will automatically dynamically adjust to the temperature we use. the set. In fact, it can also blow hot air if needed. There are also heated front seats, but I don't think we'll need them in our hot climate.

The trunk is largely the same, but you won't find the full-size spare wheel under the table. Instead, the extra battery is there, with a few hidden compartments. A tire repair kit (essentially an electric pump) is hidden in the wall to do this. I love this, as I don't want to get my hands and clothes dirty, and just refill the flat tire so I can drive to the nearest repair shop. More cars should go this way if you ask me. And the Hybrid has LED footrests, which automatically turn on whenever the headlights are on - adorable!

What about the actual driving experience? The answer lies in the Hybrid label, as this car also has a conventional petrol engine inside. Now this is the beauty of this design. The 1.2L petrol engine is just there as a generator. It works to generate electricity to power the electric motor (and charge the battery) that actually moves the car. So no CVT transmission here guys, just a good old electric motor.

Press the gas pedal and the car starts up with smooth, instant torque thrust from a standstill, just like an electric car should! When not running the 1.2L gasoline engine, the car is very quiet and quiet. Looks like the car hasn't even started yet. The air conditioning system also runs on electricity, which makes sense.

Ativa Hybrid is equipped with S-Pedal driving mode by default. You can disable it if you want. As the name suggests, this is a single pedal operation in which you can move and stop the vehicle with just one pedal without using the brake pedal. Brakes are used only when you need to stop suddenly. Another big improvement over the Turbo is the addition of EPB and automatic brake hold. It allows the vehicle to stop until you are ready to drive without having to use the handbrake every time. Very convenient for city traffic conditions. Another innovative feature is Adaptive Cruise Control (ACC). Thanks to the EPB, the Ativa Hybrid can perform low-speed auto-tracking (part of ACC) from a full stop. This is not possible on the Ativa Turbo.