Here's What Makes A 2020 Dodge Challenger SRT A Solid Used Car

The Dodge Challenger SRT Hellcat Redeye 2020 offers performance at a great price, and it comes in a large usable American package.

Dodge Challenger SRT Hellcat Redeye 2020 is a muscle car with a roar like no other. Powered by a 797-horsepower engine, the Hellcat produces so much power that it can be rivaled by equally formidable models like the Ford Mustang GT 500 and Mclaren 720, and more. What matters is that the Dodge Challenger SRT is listed as one of the strongest muscle-style cars compared with other car models available on the market.

As automakers like Ford and General Motors move toward cleaner, more efficient cars, Dodge continues to do what it does best: build muscle cars.

Even if you're not a fan of muscle cars, you know the Dodge Challenger SRT Hellcat Redeye is all about raw power and grit.

There is a standard 717 hp SRT Hellcat with a turbocharged 6.2-liter V8. And if that's not enough, they have a turbocharged 6.2-liter HEMI V-8 SRT that adds 80 hp to the mix. Result? The most powerful production car available for under $100,000.

Both engines are mated to a TorqueFlite eight-speed automatic transmission to give you the ultimate in control of this powerful vehicle.

The power of the engine equipped in the Dodge Challenger SRT shows how pure American muscle can accelerate from a standstill to 60 mph in 3.4 seconds, assuming tire grip after a warm-up.

Fortunately, the engineering team took this into account. Despite its push, the Challenger Hellcat Redeye offers plenty of customization tools that let you achieve the raw power it holds.

However, there are still some factors worth considering before you decide to buy a used Dodge Hellcat at a bargain price.

So buy a used Hellcat or choose a more affordable muscle car?

How long does Hellcat last?

Like all cars, a used Dodge Hellcat will last a long time with proper care and maintenance. There have been a few reports of serious incidents due to incompetence behind the wheel. However, the vehicle has some components that operate under high pressure and can fail, such as the 2.4 liter compressor. These components may need to be replaced, but with proper care, you won't need them.

You can also watch a video of Dodge Hellcats performing stunts that burn like smoke and spiral out of control. Proper vehicle inspection and interaction with previous owners will put an end to this.

A 2020 Dodge Challenger SRT Hellcat Redeye handles like a beast

Sure, the Ford Mustang Shelby GT500 still has a respectable 760 hp. It's not far from the Challenger Hellcat Redeye, but there's a significant difference. The

Mustang takes a much more technical approach than the Hellcat, with an independent rear suspension, an intelligent dual-clutch automatic transmission, and an integrated philosophy of agility and lightness.

This is a muscle car, and while it's great on the track, you'd expect things to fall apart when you're on public roads, but that's far from the truth.

Unstoppable challenger in a straight line. You can hit the gas at any speed, in any gear, on any road and cross the speed limit in no time.

You can also hear the thunderous roar of the 6.2-liter V-8 and the pitiful screams of the supercharger, along with the thunder of the exhaust pipes, the hiss of fans and the hum of tires. It never gets old knowing that Dodge will work perfectly any day of the week.