Renault prepares a new electric 'city car', simpler and smaller than a Kwid

Wapcar Automotive News – Given the sheer size of the electric city car market in China, the Kwid E-Tech (known there as K-ZE) and its derivatives, which it produces in partnership with Dongfeng Motors, is not enough for Renault. Therefore, the joint venture between the French and the local manufacturer Jiangling (JMC) JMC Malaysia will also have such a car, even simpler and more affordable.

This is the Renault JMC Little Kirin, an urban and very basic electric car whose premiere in the Asian giant is scheduled for a few days. It is a curious model, as it combines details of several Renault models with some touches of Nissan. In fact, at first glance, it looks like a smaller Zoe.

We met this car thanks to the Chinese portal Autohome, which revealed its first images and features. According to the medium, it will have four doors and four seats, with a length of 3.50 meters by 1.64 meters wide and 1.46 meters high, and a wheelbase of 2.34 meters. That is, the size of a classic Renault 4. Thus, it is smaller than a Kwid, a model that reaches 3.68 m in length.

Little Kirin: Renault's new electric city car

At the front there is no doubt that it is a Renault, with the "V"-shaped grille that is usual in the brand's models, but its emblem indicates an "e", the JMC electric brand. Likewise, the headlights are elongated and approach the style of the Nissan Leaf.

The body is very similar to a minivan, following the line of the urban cars of the previous decade. On the other hand, the general waist line is ascending and ends in a point upwards. The door handles are white, while the wheels are black, in this case 14 inches in diameter.

Now, seen from behind, it is very reminiscent of the current generation Twingo. The tailgate is fully glazed (as in the Fiat Mobi for us), with vertical optics on each side and an upper spoiler, which in turn incorporates the third brake light. The license plate is located on the bumper.

Basic and punctual

As expected in a car of popular cut, as it intends to be in the field of electric cars, the Renault JMC Little Kirin has a very simple but correct interior.

The board has a faux aluminum finish as decoration, as well as a digital LCD dashboard, sound system with conventional 2DIN radio and digital air conditioning. In this case (or at least in the version in the photos), there is no multimedia screen. Obviously, that will greatly limit all connectivity options.

The three-spoke steering wheel has a semi-flat base, but it is not multifunctional. Also, in the lower part of the console there are 12V and USB connectors, as well as the rotary knob to control the transmission. Meanwhile, the seats are made of fabric with manual adjustment for the front ones, and one-piece folding in the rear ones.

Launch soon

Now, moving on to the mechanics, there is not much data. It is known that its engine will have a maximum power of 26 kW (35 hp, the power of the first Colombian R4) and that the energy will be stored in a lithium-ferro-phosphate battery. But data such as autonomy or battery capacity are still unknown.

In a few days all the data on this new vehicle will be known, which could be interesting for those looking for an affordable electric car. Currently, in Colombia, the lowest priced electric car for four people is the Wuling MINI EV, which comes by private import at an average price of $65,000,000.